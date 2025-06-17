Sudan: TSC President Meets Palestinian Ambassador On the Occasion the End of His Term in Sudan

President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, met with the Palestinian Ambassador to Sudan Dr. Samir Abdul-Jabbar, on the occasion of the end of his tenure in Sudan. The meeting was attended by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting reviewed the course of bilateral relations and prospects for joint cooperation between the two countries.

The Palestinian Ambassador to Sudan said, in a press statement, that TSC President affirmed Sudan's firm and unwavering position in support of the Palestinian cause.

The Palestinian Ambassador praised Sudan's supportive stances towards the Palestinian cause, expressing his deep appreciation for the support he received during his tenure in Sudan.

Dr. Samir expressed his hope that security, stability, peace, and development would be achieved in Sudan.