South Africa: Seven Home Affairs Fraudsters Busted Over Fake Passports

Department of Home Affairs staff and locals took bribes from foreigners to create fake passports, even during weekends and holidays.

Thirty-eight people have been arrested since 2022, with 24 already jailed for a total of 310 years.

Two more suspects have been arrested for helping undocumented foreign nationals obtain fake South African passports.

The suspects were caught in Durban as part of an ongoing operation by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks.

This brings the total number of arrests to seven, all made since Friday, 14 June.

The case began after the Department of Home Affairs raised concerns about individuals obtaining South African passports fraudulently. The crimes are said to have occurred between February 2020 and July 2023.

The group allegedly operated from the Department's Durban offices, particularly the Commercial Street branch.

Colonel Katlego Mogale said the fraud took place during off-hours, including evenings, weekends, and public holidays, when offices were supposed to be closed.

He said South African citizens were paid between R300 and R1,000 to assist foreign nationals in obtaining passports illegally. This happened mainly at offices in Isipingo, Durban Central, and Eshowe.

The Department's own investigation uncovered strong evidence, which led to the Hawks taking over.

Since September 2022, 38 people have been arrested. This includes seven Home Affairs staff and 31 ordinary citizens.

Of those, 24 have been found guilty, including four Home Affairs officials, and sentenced to a combined total of 310 years in prison.

The five other suspects were arrested on Friday in different parts of Durban. They face charges of fraud, corruption, and contravening immigration laws.

All seven suspects are appearing on Tuesday, 17 June, at the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

The Hawks say more arrests are likely.