Uganda: Police Recover Rifle Used to Terrorise Nwoya Villages, Arrest Key Suspect

Police in Nwoya District have recovered a sub-machine gun (SMG) believed to have been used in criminal activities across local communities, following an operation carried out in Paminyai Subcounty.

The recovery was made after police received intelligence from residents of Nyamukino and Gotapwoyo villages, who reported a suspicious white Ipsium vehicle, registration number UAP 032E, transporting 11 suspected stolen goats.

Local residents intercepted the vehicle, prompting a swift response from law enforcement.

Police arrested Omony Dicken, a 28-year-old broker from Pece-Laroo Division in Gulu City, who was reportedly found with the vehicle.

During interrogation, Omony led officers to the location of the firearm, which had been hidden near an electric pole in Purongo Subcounty.

The recovered SMG rifle was found without ammunition.

Authorities say investigations are ongoing to track down other individuals connected to the case.

"We commend the vigilance and cooperation of the community, which played a vital role in the recovery of the weapon," police said in a statement.