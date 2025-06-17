Algeria: President Tebboune Receives Phone Call From German Counterpart

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, received Monday a phone call from the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, during which they discussed the global situation and the excellent, strong bilateral relations at all levels, the Presidency of the Republic said in a press release.

"The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, received Monday a phone call from the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, during which they discussed the prevailing global situation, notably the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the conflict in the Middle East, particularly the situation in Gaza and the attack against Iran, as well as the situation in the Sahel," the same source said.

During this phone conversation, "the two presidents reviewed the excellent and strong bilateral relations between the two friendly countries at all levels, agreeing to further develop them and work together on all matters of common interest," the press release said.