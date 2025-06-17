Africa: Esperance Stumble in Club World Cup Opener Against Flamengo

Tunisian heavyweights Esperance opened their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup campaign with a 2-0 defeat against Brazilian side Flamengo in Philadelphia on Monday night.

The result that propels the Copa Libertadores holders to the top of Group D alongside Chelsea after the first round of matches.

Goals in either half from Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Luís Araújo proved decisive, condemning Espérance to defeat on their return to global competition.

This also leaves the North African side needing a positive result against Los Angeles FC in their next fixture to keep qualification hopes alive.

Flamengo settled quickest on a humid Pennsylvania night, hogging possession and penning Espérance inside their own half.

Their pressure told on 16 minutes when overlapping full-back Wesley delivered a deep cross that De Arrascaeta deftly diverted past keeper Béchir Ben Saïd.

17' FLAMENGO GOAL | De ArrascaetaDe Arrascaeta opens the scoring! 🔥Flamengo strike first in Philly! ⚽️🇧🇷Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #FLATUN pic.twitter.com/q5Duj05JnX-- DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 17, 2025

The Brazilians continued to dictate the rhythm, forcing Ben Saïd into further saves from Gabriel Barbosa and Pedro, though Espérance's defensive unit-- marshalled by centre-back Yassine Meriah--managed to restrict clear-cut chances for the remainder of the first period.

At the other end, Espérance struggled for fluidity; isolated striker Youssef Belaïli fashioned their only notable attempt, dragging wide from outside the box.

Coach Maher Kanzari responded at half-time by introducing midfielders Abderrahmane Konaté and Elias Mokwena, and the shift briefly breathed life into the CAF Champions League holders.

Konaté lashed over shortly after the restart, while Belaïli drew a sprawling stop from Flamengo's Agustín Rossi with a fierce drive from distance.

Yet Flamengo's composure rarely wavered. On 70 minutes the South Americans re-established authority: Everton Cebolinha's surge down the left created space for Araújo, who cut inside and rifled a low shot beyond Ben Saïd to double the advantage and effectively settle the contest.

70' FLAMENGO GOAL - Luiz Araújo🚀 STUNNING from Luiz Araujo!He rips it into the back of the net -- an absolute screamer! 🔥⚽️Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUu4lJ | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #FLATUN pic.twitter.com/nzRwtCxn8M-- DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 17, 2025

With three points secured and a clean sheet in tow, Flamengo now face Chelsea in a tantalising encounter that may decide top spot.

Espérance, meanwhile, sit level with LAFC on zero points and must find greater attacking edge if they are to prolong their United States adventure.

Both teams play their next match on Friday 20 June. Flamengo return to Lincoln Financial Field to face Chelsea, while Espérance will meet LAFC at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee.