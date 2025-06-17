Africa: Sundowns Boss - Surviving 'Group of Death' Would Be 'Huge Achievement'

South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns begin their maiden FIFA Club World Cup campaign on Tuesday against Asia's Ulsan Hyundai, with head coach Miguel Cardoso insisting that merely escaping Group F would represent "a huge achievement" for the Pretoria side.

The fixture, to be staged at the Inter Milan Stadium, marks the first of three daunting assignments for Sundowns in Group F of the Club World Cup.

They will also meet German powerhouses Borussia Dortmund and Copa Libertadores holders Fluminense in a group many observers regard as the tournament's toughest.

"We have to collect points first, and this requires a distinguished performance in tomorrow's match," Cardoso said on the eve of the encounter.

"I know the competition will be tough, but it will be a great experience. We have to push ourselves to the limit to exceed expectations in this tournament."

Sundowns earned their ticket through a sustained spell of impressive performances in CAF competitions over the past four seasons, although they arrive still nursing wounds from a narrow defeat to Pyramids FC in last month's TotalEnergies CAF Champions League final.

The reverse denied the Brazilians a third African crown, yet their consistency across the cycle secured enough coefficient points to claim one of Africa's two Club World Cup berths.

Cardoso, 53, previously guided Tunisian giants Espérance and believes the expanded global showpiece offers his players an invaluable barometer.

"I'm looking forward to seeing how we perform against an Asian team, as well as against Dortmund and the Brazilian team.

"These are three different tests, and we have to make the most of them all."

The Portuguese tactician is expected to restore some of his fit-again players in his starting line up against the Asian side on Tuesday as they look to contain a lively Ulsan forward line spearheaded by Korean international Joo Min-kyu.

Victory would place Sundowns level on three points sparking their hopes of reaching the knock out phase of the tournament.

A defeat, however, would leave Cardoso's men needing something special against European and South American opposition to salvage their knockout hopes.

Yet for a club intent on becoming Africa's next global force, Tuesday's opener is as much about self-belief as mathematics.

"All the teams in the tournament believe in their ability to advance to the next round," Cardoso concluded.

"Qualifying from the group stage would be a huge achievement for us, and that is the target."