Tunisia: Head of State Discusses Draft Decree to Ban Subcontracting, Dissolve Itissalia Services Company

Tunis — President Kais Saied met on Monday, at the Carthage Palace, with Minister of Social Affairs, Issam Lahmar and Minister of Communication Technologies, Sofien Hemissi.

The meeting focused in particular on the draft decree concerning the prohibition of subcontracting in the public sector and the dissolution of the «Itissalia Services» company.

According to a statement from the Presidency, the Head of State clarified that this text complements the amendment of the Labour Code, which had already prohibited and criminalised subcontracting in the private sector.

Whether in the private or public sector, when a worker feels secure and stable, and internalises a sense of belonging to the company he works for, his productivity and dedication will be greater.

There will be no more servitude or slavery under the guise of a fabricated legality, tailor-made for the benefit of those who crafted the now repealed, or soon-to-be repealed, laws, the President of the Republic was quoted as saying in the statement.

The Head of State also emphasised that the social state is not merely a slogan, but a reality that will be implemented on the ground across all sectors and all regions. He affirmed that this is a national liberation revolution, until victory.