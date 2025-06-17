Tunisia: President Kais Saied - No One Is Above Accountability

Tunis — President Kais Saied reaffirmed during his meeting on Monday at Carthage Palace with Prime Minister Sara Zaafrani Zenzri

that the Tunisian state is governed by its institutions and the laws that regulate them.

He emphasised that no one is above accountability or the law, and there should be no hesitation in removing those who do not work in the interest of the people and in accelerating the fulfillment of their expectations.

According to a statement from the Presidency, the Head of State stressed that efforts are ongoing without interruption to strike a balance between genuine economic growth and social justice.

He called for the development of new approaches to end the suffering of thousands of Tunisians who have been victims of unjust policies, which have led to widespread poverty and exclusion.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to continuing the fight against corruption and those who perpetrate it.

The President of the Republic pointed out that remnants of regression have found support within certain institutions and insisted that responsibility must not only be borne by these elements but also by their enablers--those whose sole aim is to undermine the Tunisian people and incite unrest.

He stated that their objectives are now exposed, and their actions well known.

President Kais Saied concluded by emphasising that the ongoing struggle is one between the people and the system.

As long as the people remain the active force, this system--or what remains of it will eventually collapse, along with its supporters.

The people will continue along the path they have defined and drawn for themselves, it was indicated in the statement.

The meeting also addressed a number of draft laws and decrees that will soon be presented to the Council of Ministers for discussion.