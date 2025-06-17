Liberia: 'Liberians Deserve Liberian Jobs!'

The National Youth Congress of the Liberty Party (LP) has strongly criticized the Ministry of Labor's decision to grant work permits to foreign nationals for non-specialized jobs that many qualified Liberians are available to fill. The group described the move as a direct threat to the economic survival of thousands of unemployed Liberians.

Responding to a recent press conference by the Youth Wing of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR), Othello Y. Garpue, National Chairperson of the the Liberty Party Youth Congress dismissed what he called a "gullible defense" of the Labor Ministry's actions particularly the approval of permits for foreign nationals to serve as accountants, truck drivers, store clerks, warehouse workers, and in other routine roles.

"This is not politics, this is about bread and butter," Garpue emphasized, stating that the issue cuts across party lines and deeply affects Liberia's struggling labor force, including MDR's own youth supporters.

The LP Youth's comments come amid a brewing national debate over the integrity of the Ministry of Labor's permitting process. On Monday, the National Youth Congress of the MDR issued a sharp rebuttal to what it called "politically motivated and misleading allegations" against its senior leaders, specifically Minister of Labor, Cooper W. Kruah, Sr., and the legacy of the late Senator and party founder, Evangelist Prince Y. Johnson.

The MDR Youth strongly condemned recent accusations from civil society groups including a joint statement by Mr. Jefferson B. Knight of the Civil Society and Trade Union Institutions of Liberia, which alleged the unauthorized sale of over 8,000 work permits and acts of corruption at the Labor Ministry.

Labeling the claims as "baseless" and "misleading," the MDR Youth said such narratives distort lawful processes and erode public confidence.

"The issuance of work permits is a regulated, transparent, and security-involved process governed by the Decent Work Act of 2015," the group stated. "All revenues are properly routed through the Liberia Revenue Authority and the Ministry of Finance. These accusations lack legal and factual merit and undermine the credibility of public service."

The MDR Youth also took aim at Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon, accusing him of launching politically charged attacks against MDR leadership and tarnishing the legacy of Senator Prince Y. Johnson. They described Senator Dillon's actions as "divisive, disrespectful, and politically self-serving."

However, the LP youth national youth chairperson reiterated the youth congress unwavering support for Senator Dillon, who serves as LP's Vice Chair for Political Affairs and is leading legislative efforts to enforce labor protections that prioritize Liberians for available jobs.

According to Garpue, Dillon's advocacy is rooted in patriotism, legality, and compassion. "It reflects a righteous and necessary call for economic justice in Liberia," they asserted.

Citing the Decent Work Act of 2015, the LP Youth emphasized that the law clearly states: "The Minister shall not issue a work permit unless satisfied that the applicant possesses skills not available in Liberia or will be engaging in work that is likely to create employment or training opportunities for Liberians."

"Why issue permits to foreign accountants when our universities graduate thousands in accounting every year?" he asked. "Why approve foreign truck drivers and store clerks when qualified Liberians remain unemployed?"

The LP Youth also referenced recent remarks by Senate Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, delivered at the ECOWAS Parliament Joint Committee Meeting in Monrovia, where she highlighted youth unemployment as a key regional challenge.

As the debate escalates, the Liberty Party Youth Congress is calling on all major youth organizations including the Federation of Liberian Youth (FLY), the Liberian National Student Union (LINSU), the Mano River Union Youth Parliament, and others to attend the Senate hearing at the Capitol Building tomorrow for continued engagement on this critical issue.

"This is not xenophobia," Garpue clarified. "This is patriotism grounded in law and love for country."

They closed with a powerful rallying cry: "Giving Liberians Liberian jobs is justice!", and reaffirmed their commitment to support any leader regardless of party affiliation, who stands up for the rights and welfare of the Liberian people.