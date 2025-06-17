Liberia: Sanniquellie Airstrip Revival Begins

After decades of neglect and encroachment, the historic Sanniquellie Airstrip is poised for a major transformation. On June 11, 2025, Samaritan's Purse International Relief, in partnership with the Liberia Aviation Authority (LAA), broke ground for the rehabilitation of the long-dormant facility -- a project seen as a critical step toward reviving domestic aviation in Liberia.

The groundbreaking ceremony, held on the very grounds that once served as a makeshift marketplace and concrete molding site, drew community members, traditional leaders, government officials, and religious leaders. It marked the beginning of a project that promises to change not just the infrastructure of Nimba County, but its economic and developmental trajectory.

Chapman T. Magagula, Country Director of Samaritan's Purse, reaffirmed the organization's commitment to the people of Nimba, describing the project as an act of Christian love in action.

"When God blesses our hearts that we should turn toward the people of Nimba and help too, we obeyed. This is why we are here today," he said. "It is easy to say you love somebody, but it is another thing to show them the love."

With a smile on his face, Magagula added, "Nimba is going to go high because God is revisiting this county through the rehabilitation of the airstrip."

E. Mark Kuiah, Deputy Managing Director of the Liberia Aviation Authority, emphasized that the Sanniquellie Airstrip project is part of a larger national agenda to reintroduce domestic flights across Liberia.

"This is not strange news to us," Kuiah said. "Samaritan's Purse has been very active in the improvement of aviation services in Liberia. You guys have gone to Lofa and done a lot there with the airstrip, and now you're coming to do the same in Nimba."

He also underscored the community's role in the success of the project, warning against safety risks and urging residents to support and respect aviation protocols.

"The community has a responsibility for this development," he said. "We have to be cautious because aviation is no joke. People need to be conscientize about aircraft landing and taking off. The perimeter must be protected."

Kuiah further assured the public that aerodrome engineers would be deployed to ensure that the airstrip is developed to meet both national and international standards for aircraft operation.

The timing of the project is seen as strategic, especially in light of the recent commissioning of a multi-billion-dollar iron ore concentrator by ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML), which is expected to increase the flow of local and international personnel into and out of Nimba.

Nimba County is widely considered one of Liberia's fastest-growing economic hubs, with bustling commercial activity across its towns and districts. With the airstrip's reopening, business leaders and local travelers alike are anticipating reduced travel time and increased commercial exchange.

Nimba County Superintendent Kou Meapeh Gono described the project as a pivotal moment in the county's development journey and a source of new dreams for the next generation.

"This is more than just an airstrip; it's an investment in the aspirations of our people," she said. "When children see helicopters or planes flying into their community, it inspires them. It makes them dream bigger and believe that becoming a pilot, an engineer, or a leader in aviation is possible."

She also urged residents who have built structures on the airstrip to remove them immediately in support of the redevelopment efforts.

Once a vital landing site, the Sanniquellie Airstrip had become unusable after more than 40 years of neglect. Over time, it was overtaken by vendors, residents, and even Jungle Energy Power, which used the space to mold concrete poles.

Now, with the renewed commitment from Samaritan's Purse and the LAA, many believe the airstrip is finally set to reclaim its former role -- not just as a transportation hub, but as a symbol of what's possible when faith and development work hand in hand.

As work begins in earnest, the people of Nimba are watching the skies again -- this time with hope.