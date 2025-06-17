Liberia: Monrovia Faces Power Outage Amid Repair Works in Côte d'Ivoire

The Liberia Electricity Corporation has announced that the Ivorian Electricity firm 'Compagnie Ivoirienne d'Électricité' (CIE) is currently carrying out commissioning works at the DUEKOUÉ substation in Côte d'Ivoire.

According to the information posted on social media, the commissioning activity is part of ongoing efforts to improve the reliability of the Côte d'Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, commonly known as CLSG (a high voltage line from Côte d'Ivoire with substation in Nimba, running through to Sierra Leone) transmission network.

According to the release, as part of the commissioning process, a scheduled outage on the Buyo-Man transmission line, an essential component of the CLSG network, will temporarily reduce power flow into the CLSG network.

"As a result, from June 16 to 18, 2025, around 7am to 5pm some parts of Monrovia and surrounding communities may experience intermittent electricity disruptions throughout the commissioning period, daily," the release said.

Accordingly, LEC's technical team is actively working to minimize the impact of these disruptions by optimizing output from our available generation sources.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate the public's continued patience and understanding during this critical period of infrastructure improvement," the release said.

However, the LEC has vowed to keep the public updated on the progress of the situation as it progresses.

In similar development, there are complaints for continued power outages across most of the communities under the Jungle Energy Power, Nimba grid, something many considered as complacency, where over 100 houses are connected to a single phase.