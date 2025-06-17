Liberia: Malaria Vaccine Brings Relief to Mothers in Rivercess

Mariah Forkay's son was the first baby in Rivercess County to receive the RTS,S malaria vaccine during the launch on April 25, 2024, as part of the activities to celebrate World Malaria Day that year in Liberia.

Twenty-year-old Forkay had witnessed firsthand the devastating impact malaria had on mothers and their children in her community, Yarpah town, Rivercess County. This experience deeply affected her So, when vaccinators informed the community about the launch of the new malaria vaccine, Forkay didn't hesitate; she immediately brought her son to be vaccinated.

"I was so happy when they told me to bring my child for the vaccine," the mother of one said, while expressing her gratitude to the visiting Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance representatives from Geneva, Switzerland, who were in the county to assess immunization efforts, identify challenges, and strengthen collaboration among stakeholders to improve cold chain systems and vaccine coverage.

The visiting delegation from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, included Dr. Marthe Sylvie Essengue Elouma, Regional Head for West and Central Africa; Riswana Soundardjee, Senior Country Manager; Narayan Nathani, Senior Manager of Portfolio Financial Management; and Ava Wildeis, Programme Manager. Dr. Yuah A. Nemah, EPI Acting Program Manager at the Ministry of Health, led the team. Their discussions primarily focused on improving micro-planning strategies and using real-time data monitoring tools to ensure more effective vaccine delivery and coordination.

Launched at St. Francis Government Hospital in Cestos City, the malaria vaccine is now an official part of Liberia's routine childhood immunization program. Its rollout is targeting Rivercess, Sinoe, Grand Gedeh, Grand Kru, Maryland, and River Gee counties in the southeast region, identified in the 2022 malaria indicator survey as areas with high malaria prevalence.

Malaria is a global health threat, with sub-Saharan Africa, causing an estimated 249 million cases and 608,000 deaths in 2022 alone, according to the World Health Organization . However, the world's first anti-parasitic human vaccines, RTS,S and R21, are now being used as a tool to address this disease across Africa.

Their widespread distribution in the hardest-hit regions is projected to save tens of thousands of children annually by strengthening their immune systems against the malaria parasite. This not only reduces mortality but also significantly lowers hospitalizations for severe cases.

The vaccine is administered in four doses to young children, starting at around 5-7 months and concluding at 15 months, with the Ministry of Health, Gavi, UNICEF, and WHO spearheading the rollout. Located in the Southern part of Liberia, Rivercess is located in the country's southeastern region, bordering Grand Bassa County. It has a total of 21 health facilities, two hospitals, one health center, and 18 clinics, according to Augustine Tetteh, the county head of Immunization.

These twenty-one health facilities have twenty-four vaccinators, of which ten are volunteers. "But it is important to note that these volunteers are being incentivized by GAVI," he said.

Tetteh thanked Gavi for their support, emphasizing the urgent need for consistent financial backing for vaccinators and increased outreach efforts. These, he stressed, are crucial to ensuring the vaccine's accessibility and availability to the entire population.