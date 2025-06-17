Uganda: Aga Khan University Launches Bachelor of Nursing Program

Aga Khan University (AKU) in Uganda has launched a new undergraduate programme, Bachelor of Nursing Science - Direct Entry, designed to equip the next generation of nurses with the advanced skills and knowledge essential for today's dynamic healthcare environment.

Accredited by the Uganda National Council for Higher Education (UNCHE), the programme is built on a strong foundation of academic excellence and professional expertise.

According to Prof. Eunice Ndirangu, the Dean at AKU's School of Nursing and Midwifery, East Africa (SONAM EA), the university has long championed nursing education, not only in Uganda, but also across Kenya, Tanzania, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

"Our new direct-entry nursing programme is designed to equip Uganda's future nurses with exceptional clinical skills, critical thinking, and leadership abilities," said Professor Ndirangu,

Officials said the comprehensive curriculum places strong emphasis on critical areas vital to modern health care, including patient-centered care, critical thinking, teamwork and interprofessional collaboration, evidence-based practice, and quality improvement.

A significant focus will also be placed on the effective integration of informatics and technology to enhance care delivery, leveraging emerging innovations in electronic health records, telemedicine, and data science.

"By combining world-class teaching, state-of-the-art facilities, and a strong emphasis on compassionate patient care, our graduates will stand out as leaders in transforming the country's healthcare landscape," Prof. Ndirangu said.

The four-year programme will be offered at the newly constructed Aga Khan University campus in Nakawa, Kampala with 50 students admitted per cohort.

Upon graduation, students will be fully prepared to provide compassionate, evidence-based care to diverse populations across the lifespan.

They will be adept at working in multidisciplinary environments, serving as vital links between patients and the broader health care system in a variety of settings.

"The Bachelor of Nursing Science - Direct Entry programme plays a pivotal role in strengthening Uganda's health system by equipping nurses with advanced knowledge and essential skills to lead in clinical care, public health, and health policy, particularly in underserved communities where their contributions are most needed," said Dr Joseph Mwizerwa, Associate Vice Provost at AKU Uganda

Over 1,400 nurses and midwives have graduated from AKU and are pioneers within the profession as hospital head nurses, government officials and leaders of nursing schools and nursing associations.

The Bachelor of Nursing Science - Direct Entry will complement AKU's part-time bachelor's programmes for working nurses and midwives.