Liberia: Major Trade, Investment Confab Begins Today

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the National Investment Commission (NIC) and the Liberia Chamber of Commerce (LCC), has announced an upcoming Trade and Investment Conference under the theme "Bridge to Prosperity."

Scheduled to take place today, Tuesday, June 17 to 21, 2025 in Monrovia, the five-day event will bring together a delegation of prominent U.S. investors and business leaders to explore trade and investment opportunities across Liberia's key economic sectors.

This flagship initiative is a hallmark of the Ministry's economic diplomacy agenda, under the leadership of Sara Beysolow Nyanti, and is closely aligned with the Trump Administration's renewed commercial diplomacy efforts in Africa. The five-day conference will welcome a delegation of prominent U.S. investors and business leaders, targeting companies with interest in key sectors across Liberia's economy.

A special reception will be hosted in their honor by the U.S. Ambassador to Liberia, underscoring the significance of this bilateral investment initiative. As part of the U.S. business delegation's visit, participating companies will engage in sector specific site visits, project briefings, and one-on-one meetings with public and private sector leaders.

The event will feature a dynamic lineup of panel discussions, business-to-business networking sessions, site visits, and government briefings, all designed to provide U.S. investors with comprehensive insights into Liberia's economic potential and investment friendly climate.

This conference underscores Liberia's commitment to expanding its economic frontiers by leveraging international partnerships to drive sustainable development, job creation, and infrastructure growth. Key sectors to be showcased include agriculture, energy, infrastructure, tourism, mining, and digital economy, among others.

The "Bridge to Prosperity" conference is also a strategic pillar of the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID), Liberia's national development framework. The event underscores the government's commitment to mobilizing international investment as a means to accelerate job creation, infrastructure development, and economic transformation.

Participants will include senior government officials, international development partners, private sector leaders, U.S. trade delegations, and representatives from multilateral institutions. The event aims to generate concrete commitments that will translate into job creation, technology transfer, and inclusive development.

With this initiative, Liberia continues to chart a forward looking path in economic diplomacy, positioning itself as a gateway for U.S. investors into West Africa.