Zimbabwe: Legal Discussions With Vengai Madzima - Public Private Partnerships in Zimbabwe

NewZimbabwe.com has invited Mr. Vengai Madzima, the Senior Partner at Madzima Chidyausiku Museta Legal Practitioners (MCM Legal), to discuss with us legal issues that affect Zimbabweans. The discussions are of a general nature, and those seeking specific legal advice should contact their lawyer.

Reporter: Welcome back Mr. Madzima. This week we want to discuss public-private partnerships in Zimbabwe, what they are and whether they are a good consideration in the investment area.

VM: Thank you.

As the name suggests, it is a partnership between the government on behalf of its people and a private player in the development of a particular project. Potential projects capable of investment vary and may range from projects like dam construction, road and rail infrastructure development, power generation and so forth. The opportunities are vast.

The motivation for the government is to provide its people with the necessary infrastructure at an affordable cost, including in projects where charges are defrayed directly to the public, for example, toll fees, while the motivation of the private sector is to maximise profits.

These motivations are the underlying guide to the contract negotiation process.

So in short, a typical Public Private Partnership will have the private company designing, funding, constructing and even implementing the project while the government monitors compliance with the undertakings made in the contract and in some instances allows for concessions within its capacity, like tax incentives to assist in expediting project implementation.

Reporter: Are PPPs in Zimbabwe a good area for investment in light of the potential economic risks?

VM: The first thing to consider is that Zimbabwe is a developing country. That being said, it follows that there is a lot of scope where private players can partner up with the government to deliver necessary infrastructure at a profit.

The issue of risk, which is critical in all negotiations with all governments around the world, can be mitigated by understanding our economic model and laws. Our law makes it a condition precedent before entering any public-private partnership that the company or private party intending to enter into a Public-Private Partnership must undertake a thorough feasibility study of the project.

This feasibility study will highlight all the potential risks that may emanate from the project and such risks are then allocated to the best party capable of managing or mitigating them in the partnership contract.

Reporter: Where will a person contemplating a PPP go in the government to get assistance?

VM: The Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) and specifically the Public Private Partnership Unit within the agency, is responsible for the examination and review of the project, including its risk allocation. For a project to proceed to implementation, it requires the approval of the PPP unit and the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion.

In unsolicited projects, where for instance, a private player has land that can be utilized in PPP to unlock value, the first port of call will obviously be the local council or responsible ministry with a comprehensive proposal outlining its value to the state and corresponding implementation requirements, be it legal, financial or technical.

Should the government body responsible be satisfied with the proposal, it will then refer it to the PPP unit for evaluation. If the PPP unit gives the go-ahead, then the government body can enter negotiations with the private party for a mutually beneficial operating contract.

What are the main considerations when negotiating a PPP?

VM: It is critical to understand that PPPs are not a one-size-fits-all. Each PPP will address unique issues in a manner appropriate for that particular transaction. The underlying motivation for the parties remaining, as I stated earlier, the government intends to provide infrastructure at the best cost, and the private player intends to maximise as much profit. It is always best to allocate a portion of the profit as a buffer against unforeseen events like an increase in costs, delays in the project, which also have cost consequences, technical defects etc.

Another key consideration will be the model of the PPP, whether a Build Transfer PPP, a Build Operate and Transfer, Build Lease and Transfer. The type of structure should be one most suited to address project's particular risks.

The private partner on the other hand, may also be interested in achieving as many fiscal benefits as possible, which may include duty exemptions on capital goods, investment allowances, tax breaks or special rates et cetera.

Special attention should also be afforded to the general contract clauses, like your dispute resolution clauses. They should allow provision for negotiated settlements as a first step in this type of contract, then consider alternative methods when negotiation fails. Other key clauses are your step-in, force majeure, and termination clauses as read with the undertakings clauses.

Thank you, Mr. Madzima, we have run out of time.

Thank you.

You can contact Vengai Madzima on vengai@mcmlegal.co.zw or at www.mcmlegal.co.zw