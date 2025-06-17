Zimbabwe: Police Arrest Mourners for Killing Burglar Breaking Into House Next Door

Four mourners at a funeral have been arrested over the brutal murder of a suspected burglar caught trying to break into a house in the neighbourhood.

The incident occurred in Tsholotsho, Matebeleland North province Friday last week.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"Police in Tsholotsho arrested Musa Donga (45), Nkosilathi Nkomo (56), Benjamin Moyo (51), and Calbert Nkomo (45) in connection with the murder of Somiso Ndlovu (45) in Bhule Village on June 13, 2025," said Nyathi.

"The suspects, who were attending a funeral, allegedly assaulted the victim after they caught him breaking into a neighbouring house."

In a separate incident, which happened on June 11, 2025, police in Tengwe, Mashonaland West arrested Advice Pendi (32) over the alleged murder of his 15-year-old niece, Mavis Pendi, whom he accused of having a love affair with an unidentified man.