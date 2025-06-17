Namibia: National Assembly Clarifies Withdrawal of Venaani's Baster Recognition Bill

The National Assembly (NA) on Monday clarified that the private member's bill seeking to legally recognise the Baster traditional authority was not blocked by speaker Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila.

NA spokesperson Sakeus Kadhikwa in a statement said the speaker's ruling was on procedural grounds as outlined in the NA's standing rules and orders.

Popular Democratic Movement president McHenry Venaani last week sought to introduce the bill to formally recognise the Baster traditional authority.

Kadhikwa was responding to an article published in The Namibian on 16 June, headlined 'Venaani's Baster Bill blocked over red tape', describing it as inaccurate.

"A private member's bill is introduced by the private member by immediately tabling a copy of the bill in the form and style complying with the legislative drafting practice of the directorate.

"The legislative drafting, together with explanatory notes for the bill and a certificate by the head of legal services at the NA or a parliamentary legal adviser designated by him or her as being consistent with the Constitution and existing legislation."

Kadhikwa said the speaker informed the members of parliament that the bill did not conform to this rule.

Consequently, it was ruled out and subsequently withdrawn from the order paper.

This ruling, Kadhikwa said, is a standard procedural application and does not aim to obstruct.

"The speaker's decision relates only to procedural compliance and not to the content or merits of the proposed bill," he said.

Kadhikwa said members of the NA may retable their private member's bills, provided all procedural requirements are fully met.