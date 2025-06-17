Namibia: Shaningwa Praises Kavango Regions As Over 200 Rejoin Swapo

17 June 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa has commended inhabitants of the Kavango East and Kavango West regions for their loyalty, reliability, and support for the party.

Nearly 200 members of the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) returned to the party at Rundu on Sunday.

Welcoming the group, led by former IPC member Fay Pinto who officially announced her return to the ruling party, Shaningwa said: "I'm very happy to be in the Kavango East region to receive comrades returning from wherever they were."

Shaningwa praised the residents of the two Kavango regions for their support of the ruling party.

"You eat, drink, dream, and live Swapo. Wherever you are, you talk about Swapo - you even dance to Swapo," she said.

She further described the people of the Kavango regions as trustworthy and urged them to continue being a source of pride for the party.

Shaningwa also revealed that the central government was facing challenges in appointing someone to the prime minister position following the planned retirement of former deputy prime minister John Mutorwa, who hails from the Kavango East region.

"As leaders, we agreed that the official black vehicles used by the prime minister should, this time around, also make their way to the Kavango regions. This will symbolise that someone from the Kavango regions is serving in one of the highest offices in government," she said.

Pinto, in her remarks, said: "It is with great honour and humility that I rejoin Swapo, along with the 200 comrades standing here with me."

She said the group is ready to work hard to strengthen the party.

"We have realised there is no other home than Swapo. Comrade Shaningwa, we are back where we belong," she said.

She pledged to support the party's efforts to mobilise more members to help Swapo regain a two-thirds majority in the next elections. - Nampa

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.