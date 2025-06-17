Namibia: Shaningwa Praises Kavango Regions As Over 200 Rejoin Swapo

Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa has commended inhabitants of the Kavango East and Kavango West regions for their loyalty, reliability, and support for the party.

Nearly 200 members of the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) returned to the party at Rundu on Sunday.

Welcoming the group, led by former IPC member Fay Pinto who officially announced her return to the ruling party, Shaningwa said: "I'm very happy to be in the Kavango East region to receive comrades returning from wherever they were."

Shaningwa praised the residents of the two Kavango regions for their support of the ruling party.

"You eat, drink, dream, and live Swapo. Wherever you are, you talk about Swapo - you even dance to Swapo," she said.

She further described the people of the Kavango regions as trustworthy and urged them to continue being a source of pride for the party.

Shaningwa also revealed that the central government was facing challenges in appointing someone to the prime minister position following the planned retirement of former deputy prime minister John Mutorwa, who hails from the Kavango East region.

"As leaders, we agreed that the official black vehicles used by the prime minister should, this time around, also make their way to the Kavango regions. This will symbolise that someone from the Kavango regions is serving in one of the highest offices in government," she said.

Pinto, in her remarks, said: "It is with great honour and humility that I rejoin Swapo, along with the 200 comrades standing here with me."

She said the group is ready to work hard to strengthen the party.

"We have realised there is no other home than Swapo. Comrade Shaningwa, we are back where we belong," she said.

She pledged to support the party's efforts to mobilise more members to help Swapo regain a two-thirds majority in the next elections. - Nampa