Mauritius: NWEC Organises Business-to-Business Meeting for Registered Entrepreneurs

17 June 2025
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

A Business-to-Business meeting, organised by the National Women Entrepreneur Council (NWEC) for its registered members, was held yesterday at the Hennessy Park Hotel in Ebene.

Some 67 women entrepreneurs engaged in various activities such as textile, agri business, handicrafts and wellness, showcased their locally-made products.The event provided a platform to interact and develop business relationships with potential buyers.

In a statement the Chairperson of the NWEC, Mrs Rehema Fatuma Koylash, underpinned the key objective of the Business-to-Business meeting, which is to provide entrepreneurs with a unique opportunity to display their innovative, quality and locally made products.

This event, she pointed out, serves as an excellent platform for the women entrepreneurs to market their products and make themselves visible to potential buyers such as operators of the tourism industry.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

