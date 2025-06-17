Mauritius: Cohort 2024 SC and Hsc Students Honoured for Excellence in Art and Design

Outstanding School Certificate (SC) and Higher School Certificate (HSC) students who excelled in the 2024 Cambridge Art and Design examinations were rewarded yesterday during the launch of the annual art exhibition at the Rajiv Gandhi Science Centre in Belle Village.

The event was attended by the Minister of Education and Human Resources, Dr Mahend Gungapersad; the Officer in Charge of the Mauritius Examinations Syndicate (MES), Dr Bhai Imtehaze Ahsun; as well as students, their families, teachers, and rectors.

The Art Exhibition 2025, organised by the MES, features the creative works of 49 students--34 from the SC cohort and 15 from HSC 2024. It showcases a variety of artistic techniques and outstanding talent, and will be open to the public from 17 to 21 June 2025, between 09:00 and 15:30.

Addressing the students Minister Gungapersad congratulated them for their remarkable performances, hard work, and passion expressed through their drawings and paintings. He seized the opportunity to commend the MES for this annual event valorising the creative talents of the students while lauding the dedication of family members as well as teachers for their support in the educational journeys of the children.

Dr Gungapersad reiterated Government's commitment to revitalising the arts sector while highlighting that several sports activities are being currently underway and that music and dance competitions will soon be launched. He encouraged students to nurture their artistic skills and to draw inspiration from both local and international artists.

To the talented students, Dr Ahsun pointed out that each piece of artwork reflects their unique style and demonstrate the ability to communicate emotions and ideas through the universal language of art. According to him, students' success stems from their discipline and perseverance throughout their academic journey.