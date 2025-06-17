Mauritius: International Day of the African Child - Government Reaffirms Commitment to Children's Rights

The International Day of the African Child, observed each year on 16 June, was commemorated yesterday at the Intercontinental Slavery Museum (ISM) in Port Louis. The event served as a platform to reaffirm Government's commitment to ensuring that all children, regardless of their background, have equal access to education and enjoy their fundamental rights.

The Minister of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, Mrs Marie Arianne Navarre-Marie; the Junior Minister of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, Ms Anishta Babooram; the Lord Mayor of the Municipal City Council of Port Louis, Mr Aslam Adam Hosenally; and the Chairperson of the ISM, Mr Stefan Gua, were present at the ceremony. The event was held in the context of the ongoing need to promote inclusivity and protect children's rights.

In her address Minister Navarre-Marie highlighted the historical significance of the Day, which was established in memory of the Soweto Uprising of 1976, when Black schoolchildren in South Africa protested against inferior education systems under apartheid. "The Day serves not only as a tribute to those young heroes but also as a reminder of the ongoing need to fight for the rights and dignity of all African children," she said.

As for Mauritius the Minister observed that in some regions youngsters still suffer from stigmatisation and discrimination adding that it is important to raise awareness on equal rights and opportunities for all children, irrespective of their social background. "Children from these regions possess remarkable talents and potential and are now emerging as laureates, artists, athletes, social workers, and professionals. This progress deserves to be recognised and celebrated," she added.

For her part Junior Minister Babooram recalled that Mauritius has a comprehensive legal framework which guarantees most of the fundamental rights and freedom of an individual. She underlined the importance for the youth to be aware of their rights while stressing that each right comes with a responsibility. "As a caring Government, we are giving a special attention to children who come from vulnerable and broken families", she stated.

An art exhibition entitled "Children in the Eye of Africa", organised by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family Welfare in collaboration with the National Children's Council, was held on the occasion. The exhibition showcased the paintings of students from participating colleges namely Bhujoharry College, BPS College and Terre Rouge State Secondary School.