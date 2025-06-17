Namibia: National Bowling Champs Gear Up for World Debut

National men's bowling champion Allan Langenstrassen expressed satisfaction with his preparations for the upcoming event.

He said he is ready to take on the world's biggest stars when he represents Namibia later this year at the prestigious 2025 World Bowling Championships in Australia.

The event is scheduled from 16 to 30 September.

This competition will bring together reigning champions from affiliated countries to compete for top honours.

Swakopmund-based bowler qualified after dominating the national championship last year in Walvis Bay.

He will be accompanied by the reigning champion in the women's division, Yvonne Carstens.

This will be Langenstrassen's first time participating in such a major event.

"It's a major event, and every bowler wishes to be part of it. For me, I feel lucky to be part of the massive event. Going there, I am going to wear my country's badge with honour and perhaps get them a medal," he chuckled.

He said preparations are well underway with the support of the federation.

"I practice three times a week, which I think is sufficient. I train by myself since my counterpart lives in Walvis Bay while I am in Swakopmund, so we tend to practice separately. We had the King Price event a week ago. It was crucial in polishing our skills," Langenstrassen added.

Carstens said preparations are progressing well.

"Yes, I am the one travelling with my counterpart. I believe it's an important course, and I have been preparing well. I train weekly with the hope of improving my skills every day until the day comes. I would like to go and represent the country with pride - maybe bring a medal home," she enthused.

Marketing manager at the Namibia Bowling Association Michelle Crawford provided an update on their preparations, affirming the federation's full backing in this endeavour.

"This is a big one for everyone. They will be representing the entire country. As a federation, we are supporting them in every way possible. I am confident in our two representatives. They have made us proud at home. I trust that come the competition, our trusted bowlers will perform well," she said.