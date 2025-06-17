Namibia: Truck Driver Arrested for Negligent Driving - As Teacher Dies On Spot

17 June 2025
New Era (Windhoek)

A 36-year-old truck driver is expected to appear in the Ohangwena Magistrate's Court today.

He faces charges of culpable homicide and failure to ascertain the nature and extent of injuries following an accident. The incident occurred on Saturday around 20h30 on the main road at Omafo, Ohangwena region.

A 33-year-old teacher, Hilya Ndeshihafela Hifindaka, died on the spot.

She was a teacher at Ofifiya Combined School in the Ohangwena region. Deputy Commissioner of the Namibian police in Ohangwena Melanie Mburu confirmed the tragic incident. The driver of a white Scania truck, travelling from the north to the south, collided head-on with a white Volkswagen Polo that Hifindaka was driving.

The Scania driver fled the scene after the accident but was later arrested by the police.

The principal of Ofifiya Combined School, Kalusu Nghihupundobe, described Hifindaka as a hardworking and peaceful teacher. "She was passionate about her work. She was a courteous and caring teacher," he stated.

Teachers at Ofifiya Combined School described Hifindaka as a woman who avoided conflict, loved unity, and always brought joy through her jokes.

Retired pastor Fillipus Haulofu visited the school to offer comfort.

