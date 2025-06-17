Namibia: Cholera Hits Opuwo - Ministry Calls for Calmness, Vigilance

Auleria Wakudumo

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has urged the public not to panic in light of the news of a cholera outbreak in the Kunene region.

Instead, the ministry has said, the public should practice vigilance and take the necessary precautionary measures to prevent the disease.

This follows the confirmation of a suspected cholera death in the Opuwo district after a four- year-old child died. Three individuals from the same household - two children and an adult - were also hospitalised on suspected cholera cases.

Executive Director Penda Ithindi said two children were first brought to Opuwo District Hospital on 9 June 2025 with symptoms of acute profuse watery diarrhoea and severe dehydration.

"Unfortunately, one child passed away shortly after he was brought to the hospital. While the other child is still admitted in the isolation ward at the same hospital and is recovering," Ithindi stated.

Ithindi added that samples for cholera were collected from both cases and sent to the laboratory for confirmation.

Laboratory samples were allegedly taken from both children tested positive for vibrio cholera, the bacterium responsible for cholera in preliminary results received on 11 and 12 June this month.

However, Ithindi stated that the final confirmatory results are still pending.

On 13 June, two additional individuals from the same household- a five-year-old and a 35-year-old were also admitted to the hospital with similar symptoms and are currently in a stable condition.

"Engagement with the family revealed no travel history among family members and no confirmation of receiving visitors from outside the country, or from other areas within the country. Furthermore, there is no history of attending public gatherings such as funerals, birthday parties, or wedding ceremonies," Ithindi highlighted.

According to the protocols of the ministry of health and the World Health Organisation, if one laboratory confirms a case of locally acquired cholera, an outbreak is declared. This requires that public health measures be instituted to prevent further transmission.

"Public health interventions have been instituted to ensure early detection of additional cases, public education on cholera prevention, and promotion of early health-seeking behaviour," Ithindi said.

As the ministry of health monitors the suspected cholera outbreak, it is urging the public to stay informed about the disease, how it spreads and how to prevent it.

Cholera is an acute diarrheal infection caused by the bacteria vibrio cholera.

While it is both preventable and treatable, cholera can become life threatening if not addressed promptly. Without treatment, the disease has a fatality rate of 25-50%. However, with immediate antibiotics in severe cases, the death rate drops to below 1%.

Transmission

Cholera is primarily transmitted via the faecal-oral route. This happens when people consume water or food contaminated with faecal matter carrying Vibrio cholera. Outbreaks often occur in areas with limited access to safe drinking water, poor sanitation, and inadequate hygiene practices.

Signs and symptoms

Profuse, watery diarrhoea (commonly called rice-water stool), vomiting, severe dehydration and painful leg cramps.

Prevention

Treat or boil water before consumption, maintain strict hand hygiene by washing hands with soap and running water, wash your hands before eating or preparing food, after using the toilet, handling baby nappies, whenever hands are soiled, ensure proper food hygiene, covering and storing food appropriately, wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly with clean water before consumption and use appropriate latrines for safe excreta disposal.

"Therefore, the public is urged not to panic, but to cooperate, support and comply with the control measures put in place to prevent the further spread of the infection. All persons with similar signs and symptoms are requested to present to the nearest health facilities without delay," Ithindi stated.