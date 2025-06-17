Namibia: 'Every House Must Fly Swapo Flag'

The Namibian
Swapo congress (file photo).
17 June 2025
New Era (Windhoek)

Minister of Works and Transport Veikko Nekundi has called on Namibians to fly the Swapo flag with pride.

He said the ruling party remains the only political movement with the nations's best interest at heart.

He was speaking at a Swapo mini rally at Oshawapala village in the Endola constituency of the Ohangwena region over the weekend. Nekundi made a passionate appeal for unwavering support.

He said every household should be happy because of the good work and good governance Swapo has brought upon everyone.

"We want to see Swapo flags flying left and right on trees and homes. Swapo is the future. Swapo is beautiful. Swapo is the only party that works tirelessly to ensure that every citizen is happy and will benefit from this country's resources," he remarked.

"Every house must dream of Swapo at night. Say to yourself: 'Swapo, you are good, Swapo, you are beautiful'," he told the crowd.

Namibia will go to the polls today in by-elections in six constituencies: Kabbe South in Zambezi region, Sesfontein and Kamanjab in the Kunene region as well as Grootfontein and Otjiwarongo in the Otjozondjupa region.

Swapo has fielded candidates in these constituencies.

Nekundi described Endola as a "Swapo zone", urging its residents to remain loyal.

He said "there is no other party that can come here and influence you to vote otherwise".

"We are the party of liberation, the party of progress, and the only one that can secure a better tomorrow for every Namibian," Nekundi stated.

He reminded attendees that Swapo had secured over 8 000 votes in last year's elections out of about 14 000 registered voters in the area, a result he attributed to unity and discipline.

Nekundi added that leaders should not wait for election time to mobilise.

"Let's work from today with what we have no matter how little and ensure that no Namibian goes to bed hungry. People can't eat party slogans, but we must use our party structures to deliver food, jobs and services," he noted.

The minister encouraged other constituencies across the country to follow Endola's example by backing the ruling party. He said Swapo's development record speaks for itself.

"Always make sure you support the party that has everyone's best interest at heart. Swapo is working hard to end hunger, fight poverty and deliver development to every corner of Namibia," he said.

As the party gears up for the 2025 elections, Nekundi's rallying call signals a renewed push for visibility and unity under the Swapo banner.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.