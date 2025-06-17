Namibia: 'Every House Must Fly Swapo Flag'

Minister of Works and Transport Veikko Nekundi has called on Namibians to fly the Swapo flag with pride.

He said the ruling party remains the only political movement with the nations's best interest at heart.

He was speaking at a Swapo mini rally at Oshawapala village in the Endola constituency of the Ohangwena region over the weekend. Nekundi made a passionate appeal for unwavering support.

He said every household should be happy because of the good work and good governance Swapo has brought upon everyone.

"We want to see Swapo flags flying left and right on trees and homes. Swapo is the future. Swapo is beautiful. Swapo is the only party that works tirelessly to ensure that every citizen is happy and will benefit from this country's resources," he remarked.

"Every house must dream of Swapo at night. Say to yourself: 'Swapo, you are good, Swapo, you are beautiful'," he told the crowd.

Namibia will go to the polls today in by-elections in six constituencies: Kabbe South in Zambezi region, Sesfontein and Kamanjab in the Kunene region as well as Grootfontein and Otjiwarongo in the Otjozondjupa region.

Swapo has fielded candidates in these constituencies.

Nekundi described Endola as a "Swapo zone", urging its residents to remain loyal.

He said "there is no other party that can come here and influence you to vote otherwise".

"We are the party of liberation, the party of progress, and the only one that can secure a better tomorrow for every Namibian," Nekundi stated.

He reminded attendees that Swapo had secured over 8 000 votes in last year's elections out of about 14 000 registered voters in the area, a result he attributed to unity and discipline.

Nekundi added that leaders should not wait for election time to mobilise.

"Let's work from today with what we have no matter how little and ensure that no Namibian goes to bed hungry. People can't eat party slogans, but we must use our party structures to deliver food, jobs and services," he noted.

The minister encouraged other constituencies across the country to follow Endola's example by backing the ruling party. He said Swapo's development record speaks for itself.

"Always make sure you support the party that has everyone's best interest at heart. Swapo is working hard to end hunger, fight poverty and deliver development to every corner of Namibia," he said.

As the party gears up for the 2025 elections, Nekundi's rallying call signals a renewed push for visibility and unity under the Swapo banner.