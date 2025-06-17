Nigeria: Squash - Yusuf Attributes Victory to Determination

Quadri Yusuf, winner of the men's singles and U-19 boys' finals at the Prime Atlantic Squash Championship, credited his success to hard work and determination.

Yusuf defeated Joshua Daniel 11-5, 11-8, 11-3 (3-0) in the U-19 category before overcoming second seed Tarus Sulaimon 11-8, 11-4, 6-11, 11-6 (3-1).

Playing two finals in a day was tough, but Yusuf was the fans' favourite, and each point he won was met with loud applause and cheers.

Yusuf told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) he had lost under similar circumstances two years ago and was determined not to let history repeat itself this time.

"I want to thank the sponsors, my coach, and the fans who supported me throughout the tournament.

"I'm delighted with the victory and now looking forward to more competitions at home and abroad," he added.

In the U-19 girls' final, Aishat Abdulkareem beat Zainob Ishola in a tightly contested match that drew strong reactions from the crowd.

Abdulkareem won the first set 11-5. Ishola improved in the second but still lost 15-13 in an intense back-and-forth exchange.

Abdulkareem's power play was too much for Ishola, sealing the win in the third set 11-7 for a straight-set victory (3-0).

In the women's final, tournament favourite Rofiat Abdulazeez outclassed Faidat Soliu 11-9, 11-3, 11-3 (3-0) to claim the championship title.

President of the Nigeria Squash Federation, Boye Oyerinde, expressed satisfaction with the overall quality of play at the tournament.

Chairman of the Lagos State Squash Association, Tomi Falase, said the grassroots programme was yielding results.

The Prime Atlantic Squash Championship took place at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos from June 9 to 14. (NAN).