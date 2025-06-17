Congo-Kinshasa: Ituri - Monusco Launches Aquaculture Project to Ease Tensions in Djugu

press release

Six months ago, MONUSCO launched a floating cage fish farming project in Tchomia, a commercial hub located 62 km south of Bunia, in Ituri Province. The initiative aimed to reduce community violence and combat unemployment by creating temporary jobs for 100 people, including 50 vulnerable women and 50 former combatants, at-risk youth, or unemployed individuals, while promoting socio-economic reintegration within the community.

Located on the shores of Lake Albert, fishing is the main livelihood for Tchomia's residents. Young people grow up in an environment closely tied to fishing activities.

However, overfishing has led to the disappearance of many species. According to the Provincial Division of Fisheries and Livestock, only 15 of the 60 previously recorded species remain today. In response, MONUSCO's project offers a sustainable alternative through a new method of floating cage farming.

Since its launch, 53,000 tilapia fingerlings have been introduced, and 100 beneficiaries have been trained to build 5 m² floating cages (3 meters deep) using environmentally friendly materials such as plastic drums and PVC pipes. Nets have been installed, cages fertilized, and fish fed. Harvest is expected soon.

Multiple Benefits

"This project is innovative for a fishing community often faces challenges with authorities, including through the seizure of banned fishing gear. Traditional fishing poses many risks, such as nights spent on the lake, exposure to attacks or drowning. This project helps reduce such risks," explained Florent Gbombo Nzama, coordinator of the Network of Associations for Sustainable Development (RAD), the implementing partner supporting the P-DDRCS (The Congolese government program for disarmament, demobilization, community recovery, and stabilization. MONUSCO supports it by providing technical, logistical, and security assistance.).

The project offers other benefits too. It helps protect spawning areas and regenerate fish species. "Many fishermen are already abandoning their old dugout canoes and illegal nets made from mosquito nets in favor of floating cages. This allows the lake to recover and the fish to reproduce," he added.

Alternative to Armed Recruitment

The direct beneficiaries are organized into four fish farming groups of 25 members each, with the goal of evolving into sustainable, resilient cooperatives on Lake Albert. The aim is to make the activity long-lasting and effectively fight unemployment, a major driver of youth recruitment into armed groups.

Claude Uyergiu-Ujwiga, 42, a fisherman and trainer for the past six months, praised the initiative: "You can invest $5,000 in fishing gear for minimal returns. This project reduces costs while ensuring good yields. It has also helped divert many young people from armed groups that often prey on their idleness."

Among the beneficiaries is Lokolo Lumeri, 51, a former fighter who spent three years in a local militia: "This project was a blessing for me. I used to operate a motorcycle taxi with bikes I didn't own. I have eight children, and the income wasn't enough. Thanks to this project, I've learned how to fish. My income is set to increase, and I'm already thinking of buying a small house. I've realized that one can succeed and even uplift their community through peaceful means.".

Cold Storage in Bunia

MONUSCO also inaugurated a 10-ton cold storage facility at the Yambi Market in Bunia, as part of the same project. "This is the very first cold room at this market. We used to struggle to preserve fish, relying solely on blocks of ice bought each morning for 2,000 to 4,000 Congolese francs," said a fish vendor present at the ribbon-cutting ceremony led by the MONUSCO Head of Office in Ituri.

Josiah Obat expressed his satisfaction with the project, calling it "a symbol of unity, reconciliation, and peace among the population." He added: "We hope to see all communities living together as one family. MONUSCO will remain by your side as long as its mandate is renewed by national authorities."

From Tchomia to Bunia, through Kasenyi, Bogoro, and other localities, women fish vendors will no longer have to sell their products at low prices by day's end due to lack of storage. Fish can now be stored at -18°C and sold fresh, much to the delight of consumers.