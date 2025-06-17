Congo-Kinshasa: Beni - Monusco Staff Donate Blood to Save Lives

17 June 2025
United Nations Stabilization Mission in the DR Congo (Kinshasa)
press release By Martial Mukeba wa Mukeba

The Blood Transfusion Center of Beni, in North Kivu, concluded a voluntary blood donation campaign on Wednesday, 11 June 2025. Launched two months earlier among MONUSCO's civilian and military personnel, the initiative aimed to prevent shortages of blood products in a region where demand remains high due to the influx of displaced persons and sustained pressure on local health facilities.

According to Dr. Vianey Kambere, the center's director, one hundred MONUSCO staff members voluntarily donated blood. He described this mobilization as an exemplary act of solidarity with the local population. "This donation sends a strong message. It reflects a true spirit of generosity. People from various backgrounds came together to show solidarity with the Congolese who will benefit from these transfusions," he stated.

The doctor emphasized that this effort addresses a critical need regularly faced by hospitals in the region. "During this campaign, about 100 individuals came to donate blood. We hope we can continue to count on their commitment. Donating blood means saving a life."

The demand for blood products is particularly urgent in the Beni area. Victims of armed violence, patients suffering from malaria or anemia, and those injured in attacks make up a significant portion of those requiring transfusions.

For several weeks, the blood center has struggled to meet the region's needs. This campaign, conducted in partnership with MONUSCO, is one of the emergency responses to a worrisome health situation.

"The collected blood is intended for hospitalized patients who lack blood products. It is stored in blood banks and then distributed to hospitals to treat critically ill patients," Dr. Kambere explained.

The center covers more than six health zones in the region. Most of these zones host a significant number of internally displaced persons, many of whom require emergency transfusions. In this context, the voluntary blood donation campaign among MONUSCO personnel is seen by health authorities as vital support for patient care.

