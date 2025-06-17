Ghana: FNB Receives $35m Capital Injection to Accelerate Growth, Lending Capacity

An amount USD35 million has been injected into the First National Bank Ghana Limited by its shareholder, FirstRand Group.

This is contained in a press statement issued and signed by the Head, Marketing and Corporate Affairs, First National Bank Ghana, Delali Dzidzienyo, and copied The Ghanaian Times yesterday.

According to the statement, the injection of the amount into the bank, which was undergoing regulatory approval and registration process was as a result of its strong performance in First quarter of 2025.

During that period, the statement stated that the bank posted a net profit before tax of GH¢30.68 million, which was more than double of its earnings for the same period last year and held a Capital Adequacy Ratio of 20.88 per cent.

Related Articles

The statement also revealed that recapitalisation of the bank would complement its current capital base of GH¢548 million, which already exceeded the Bank of Ghana's regulatory minimum of GH¢400 million.

Additionally, it said that the recapitalisation of bank further reinforced its financial position and long-term commitment to the country's economic development.

Again, the statement highlighted that the move to inject an amount of USD35 million into the First National Bank Ghana Ltd underscored the bank's ambition to become a more meaningful player in the country's financial service sector and support its strategic growth objectives.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of First National Bank Ghana Ltd, Mr Warran Adams, said that, "Ghana remains a strategic market for the FirstRand Group. This additional capital injection is a clear demonstration of the Group's absolute confidence in Ghana, its future prospects, and the soundness of our regulatory environment."

"It also reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting the growth and transformation of Ghana's financial services industry," he continued.

"With this added capital, we are significantly enhancing our capacity to lend more to Ghanaian businesses, large and small, at a time when private sector financing is critical for sustained economic growth.

We remain committed to being a trusted financial partner to our clients and to contributing meaningfully to Ghana's development agenda," Mr Adams added.