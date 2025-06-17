Ghana: Interior Minister Calls for Correctional Reform As Prisons Service Graduates New Officers

17 June 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Speaking at the Passing-Out Parade of Recruit Course 125 at Ankaful Prison Officers' Training School in the Central Region, the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak has emphasized the need for correctional reform in Ghana, highlighting the government's commitment to transforming the Prisons Service into a modern correctional facility that focuses on rehabilitation, reformation and reintegration.

He noted that Government remains committed to expanding vocational training, educational programmes and productive inmate enterprises that reinforce rehabilitation, reformation and reintegration.

The minister pointed out that correctional facilities must become centers of reform, not just detention.

According to him, "is not an act of charity but a strategic investment in national security and human capital. When we empower an inmate with employable skills, we reduce the opportunity for that inmate to re-offend. Rehabilitation and reformation do not occur in isolation but must be linked to purposeful activity."

To give practical effect to this policy, Muntaka Mohamed-Mubarak announced that Government will scale up support for prison-based ventures, saying that entures such as carpentry, tailoring, agriculture, and industrial operations, including bottled water production, will be central to a sustainable, self-reliant correctional economy.

The Minister also directed all institutions under the Ministry for the Interior to prioritise the purchase of bottled water and toilet rolls produced by the Ghana Prisons Service.

This, he said, will not only reduce the financial burden on the state but also generate revenue and promote inmates' productivity.

He reassured the leadership and personnel of the Ghana Prisons Service of the Government's unwavering support, emphasizing that the commitment goes beyond improving logistics and infrastructure to reforming the very foundation of correctional practice in Ghana.

Muntaka Mubarak urged the new officers to serve with integrity, compassion, and professionalism, and assured them that their actions would reflect the high standards of the Service and the trust the nation has placed in them.

