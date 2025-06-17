Rwanda: Mount Kenya University Kigali Transforms Into Independent Institution With Prof. Kabaji As Chancellor

Nairobi — Mount Kigali University has officially transitioned into an independent institution with the appointment of Prof. Egara Kabaji as its founding Chancellor.

Mount Kigali University is the successor of Mount Kenya University-Kigali Campus, which has been operating in Rwanda.

The announcement was made by Prof. Simon Gicharu, the Chairman of the University's Governing Council and founder of Mount Kenya University.

With its elevation to an independent Rwandan university, Professor Gicharu said it is now set to expand its academic programmes and research initiatives tailored to local and regional development needs.

The university's full transition has been approved by the Rwandan Higher Education Council, which welcomed the move as a step toward strengthening Rwanda's capacity to offer world-class tertiary education and attract learners across the continent.

Prof Gicharu described the transition as a "defining milestone in Rwanda's higher education landscape" and expressed confidence in Prof. Kabaji's leadership to steer the university into a new era.

"Prof. Kabaji brings to this role immense academic experience, visionary leadership, and a deep understanding of the region's education dynamics," said Gicharu. "His appointment marks a new dawn, not only for Mount Kigali University, but also for regional integration and academic excellence."

Prof. Kabaji, a respected scholar and literary critic with a distinguished career in academia and university administration, pledged to uphold the institution's commitment to quality education, innovation, and research.