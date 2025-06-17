Sudan: Severe Malnutrition Cases Treble in Islamic Relief Clinics in Darfur, As Hundreds of Thousands of People Flee Attacks

press release

Islamic Relief health workers in Sudan’s Darfur region are treating a massive increase in malnourished children as families flee horrific attacks on civilians. Survivors have told Islamic Relief shocking accounts of extreme violence and starvation.

At our clinic in Nertiti, in Central Darfur state, severe malnutrition cases among young children have almost trebled in recent weeks, as more families arrive in a desperate state after escaping Zamzam camp in North Darfur, where attacks by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have killed hundreds of civilians and cut off humanitarian aid. Zamzam is one of five locations in Sudan now officially declared as being in a state of famine.

Hawa* brought her malnourished 19-month-old son to our Nertiti clinic – one of 12 that we run across central Darfur – after fleeing Zamzam camp. She says:

“They attacked with drones and soldiers shooting, and military vehicles with weapons. I lost my uncle in a drone attack. We dug a hole to hide in, near the wall of the house. During the attack a gate was left open for women and kids to exit the camp, but young women aged around 20 or older were taken from their families and raped. Many girls are still missing. I decided we needed to leave to protect my sister from abuse.

“On the journey from Zamzam the conditions were harsh with not much food or water. I saw 10 children dead along the road to Tawila, and people abducted at checkpoints along the road. In Tawila I rented a vehicle to reach Nertiti, where the locals welcomed us. One of my children was referred to the Islamic Relief nutrition centre, where the staff and nutrition supplies saved my son’s life. He was thin and losing weight every day, but he’s since put on weight from the nutrition treatment.”

Islamic Relief’s clinic in Nertiti has seen the number of children under 5 years old admitted with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) increase from 11 cases in April to 31 cases in May. Cases of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) at the clinic have also almost doubled, from 104 in March to 197 in May. Most of the new cases have come from North Darfur and particularly Zamzam camp.

Islamic Relief’s nutrition centre in Nertiti has saved around 500 lives so far in 2025.

Mohammed Mohammed Yousif, a nutrition assistant at the clinic, said:

“We previously had 2 or 3 malnutrition cases admitted per week. But following the violence at Zamzam camp we’ve been admitting 2 or 3 cases a day. We’ve treated more than 500 children so far this year, and we treat all of them free of charge as families have almost nothing left. Most of them have been surviving on less than one meal a day. The war and lack of food supply to North Darfur is the main reason that we’re seeing such high levels of malnutrition.”

More than 2 years of war in Sudan has created the world’s biggest hunger crisis. More than 24 million people – more than half of Sudan’s population – are experiencing high levels of food shortages.

This week five humanitarian aid workers were killed by a drone strike against their convoy which was delivering critical nutritional supplies to famine affected areas of north Darfur where hundreds of thousands of people are at high risk of malnutrition and starvation. Aid deliveries have frequently been blocked from reaching RSF held north Darfur.

In Central Darfur, Islamic Relief operates 12 nutrition centres, 10 primary healthcare centres and 2 mobile health clinics, which reach the most remote areas in the mountainous Jabal Marra region. Across Sudan, Islamic Relief has delivered aid to 1.2 million people since the war broke out in April 2023.

*Names changed for their safety