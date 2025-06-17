Zimbabwe: Former City of Harare Debtors Controller Jailed for $1.3 Million Fraud

17 June 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

A FORMER City of Harare (CoH) debtors controller has been jailed for three years for defrauding the council of money amounting to ZWL$1,393,875.35.

The accused person, Tafadzwa Dzapasi committed the offences between November 2022 and May 2023.

The court heard that using his position, Dzapasi manipulated dormant accounts and transitory funds to misrepresent payments, ultimately diverting large sums for personal gain.

The prosecutor proved Dzapasi's modus operandi, which targeted dormant council accounts with credit balances that he would fraudulently transfer funds to accounts with outstanding debts. His actions deceived the CoH into believing that debtors were settling their dues, while in reality, no money had been received.

One of the transactions occurred on December 20, 2022, when Dzapasi intercepted a suspense account holding temporary receipted payments from clients with incomplete references. He then misappropriated cash equivalent to ZWL$1,393,875.35, disguising the transaction as a legitimate banking deposit.

Among the most significant losses recorded, CoH was prejudiced of ZWL$ 7,414,378.27 in February 2023 and an additional ZWL$ 12,166,651.76 in March. The fraud came to light following an internal audit, which exposed the offender's suspicious transactions.

