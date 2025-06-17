South Africa: Foot-and-Mouth Disease Detected in the North West

The North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has confirmed an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District, specifically within the JB Marks Local Municipality.

In the first case, the department was alerted by a private veterinarian, who visited a farm and noted suspicious signs.

A State veterinarian then collected samples, which were sent to the Onderstepoort Veterinary Institute (OVI) for testing.

Another incident of FMD was detected at an abattoir in Madibeng.

"The clinical signs of the affected animals were missed at ante-mortem inspection but were detected on the slaughter line during the meat inspection process.

"Tissue samples were sent to the laboratory, and the results came back confirming both SAT 2 and SAT 3 types of the virus.

"The unslaughtered animals were escorted back to the farm of origin, a feedlot in Ventersdorp, through a Red Cross permit," the statement read.

The department has placed both farms associated with the outbreak under quarantine, which prohibits the movement of animals and animal products.

In addition, the department has identified all farms connected to the Gauteng outbreak and is conducting tests to determine whether any of them are positive for the infection.

"All such farms have also been put under precautionary quarantine until the test results are back."

The department stated that any suspected case of FMD in susceptible animals must be reported to the local state veterinarian immediately.

FMD is a highly contagious viral infection that affects cloven-hoofed animals and can impact some other species as well.

The main clinical signs of the disease include fever, lameness, and the appearance of blisters and sores in the mouth, feet, and teats.

In recent months, outbreaks have occurred in five of the nine provinces in South Africa, with KwaZulu-Natal experiencing the most significant impact.

Early this month, Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, announced that the department has ordered 901 200 doses of vaccines at a value of over R70 million.

The national department said this means that over 900 000 animals will be vaccinated in all areas that the department has prioritised.

The department stated that Limpopo and Mpumalanga will also conduct their routine vaccinations, which are conducted three times a year, with some of the vaccines going to Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Meanwhile, last week, Cabinet announced plans to establish a biosecurity council that will bring together the South African Police Service, veterinarians, scientists, the Border Management Authority (BMA) and captains of industry to better respond to future outbreaks and manage the related risks.

