Nigeria: Gombe FA Prepares Club Officials for 2025 State League One

In preparation for the 2025 State League One, the Gombe State Football Association (FA) has conducted a seminar for coaches and owners of the 65 clubs that have registered to participate in the grassroots competition.

The one-day capacity-building programme which was held at Jiyamere Conference Hall and Pantami Stadium, provided participants with technical knowledge, football rules, and modern coaching strategies.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, Gombe FA Chairman, Philibus Yakubu Sarma, emphasized the association's commitment to elevating grassroots football in the state.

"This training equips our stakeholders with the skills needed to develop competitive and professional teams," Sarma stated.

Prominent facilitators included Theophilus Caleb of Sporting Lagos FC, who introduced the participants to modern coaching techniques, and NPFL referee Haruna Isah Kalshingi, who lectured pn the application of football laws.

Mark Malele, Chairman of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), in Gombe State stressed the critical role of media in advancing grassroots football.

Meanwhile, Anas Bamusa, General Manager of Gombe United FC, commended the initiative as a significant step toward enhancing the league's quality.

The day concluded with hands-on drills at Pantami Stadium, where participants applied their newfound skills.

Each attendee received a certificate of participation.

The 2025 State League One commenced on Saturday, June 14, at Pantami Stadium, promising an exciting season driven by newly empowered coaches and club managers.