Rwanda: Swahili, Sports and Spice - Inside Pakistan's Cultural Diplomacy Event in Rwanda

The Pakistan High Commission in Kigali opened its doors on June 13 for a day of cultural fusion, hosting the Pakistan Cultural and Sports Festival that blended Asian traditions with African identity.

Held on the commission's premises, the event marked a celebration of cultural diplomacy while spotlighting Rwanda's literary talent through the launch of a Swahili-language book.

Dignitaries and high commissioners from across the globe joined the occasion. Attendees included representatives from China, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, Barbados, North Korea, South Korea, Chad, Nigeria, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Malaysia, South Sudan, and other nations, signaling a diverse show of diplomatic and cultural solidarity.

Also read: Kigali's global table: International cuisine reshapes the City's food scene

Naeem Ullah Khan, Pakistan's high commissioner-designate to Rwanda, emphasized the role of culture in bringing nations closer. He said Pakistan is actively engaging with Rwanda's cultural scene to foster mutual understanding and lasting cooperation.

Describing current relations between the two countries as flourishing, Khan revealed that the embassy has planned a series of new initiatives to deepen bilateral ties.

Among those efforts is the embassy's commitment to sports diplomacy. According to Khan, the commission supports local teams in districts such as Kamonyi, Bugesera, and Muhanga through athletic events, including community marathons.

Also read: New book showcases Rwanda's gastronomy, culinary treasure

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport External Relations Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking to broader themes of international collaboration, Khan added that many of Africa's challenges must be addressed from within, but with the spirit of unity that links Africa and Asia. He noted that cooperation between the two continents is essential for sustainable development and transformation.

Guests were treated to an array of traditional Pakistani dishes. The spread featured aromatic biryani, fresh salads, and nihari, a slow-cooked beef stew known for its bold flavor. Also served were chapli kebabs, seekh kebabs, haleem, and spicy karahi, offering a culinary journey through Pakistan's rich food heritage.

Beyond cuisine and conversation, the festival served as a platform for entrepreneurship, youth mentorship, and economic dialogue. Business leaders from Rwanda, Asia, and other international communities shared insights into trade, independence, and innovation.

The highlight of the day's cultural exchange came with the launch of a Swahili book series, part of the Afrikasia initiative to elevate Swahili as a unifying language in East Africa. The books, authored by Rwandan writer Pacifique Malonga, were presented in a range of languages, including Kinyarwanda, French, Chinese, and regional dialects from Uganda, reinforcing the festival's commitment to multilingualism and cross-cultural understanding.

Malonga spoke on the value of linguistic inclusion, noting that Swahili belongs not to a select group of countries but to the entire region. He encouraged Rwandans to learn the language and embrace its role in uniting East Africans.

"Swahili is not for certain countries," he said. "It has crossed borders just as culture has." Malonga's remarks come just weeks before Rwanda is set to host World Kiswahili Day on July 7 in Kigali.