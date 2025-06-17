Rwanda: Cycling - 180 Youngsters Compete in Play-Day Race

Ahead of the International Day of the African Child, 180 young cyclists, ranging from Under-11 to Under-19 categories, from various cycling teams competed in the play-day's youth race in Bugesera district on Sunday, June 15.

The event was held at the Field of Dreams, organised under the 'Power to Pedal' project, a collaboration between Bugesera District, Serge Gasore Foundation, and Right to Play.

Of the participants, 60 percent were girls and 40 percent were boys. They raced through a 1.2 km road race and an 80-meter pump track.

Canisius Gasarambwe, Vice President of the Bugesera Cycling Team, explained that cycling isn't just a sport but also a cultural cornerstone of their district, stemming from their ancestors.

He noted that historically, a bicycle was even considered part of the wedding dowry for girls.

"We started our team with four participants to train. Personally, I'm happy that we're helping train 108 participants, and most of them are young girls. This is a new generation we want to build," Gasarambwe said.

In the Under-11 girl's category, Divine Iradukunda triumphed, followed by Denyse Uwase as runner-up, and Kelenia Akarabokeza in third. In the boy's category, Rodrique Iradukunda, Fred Benerugaba, and Batiste Niyihiki finished first, second, and third, respectively.

The Under-13 girl's category saw Alice Uwababyeyi take first place, Deborah Uwumugisha second, and Princess Agatesi third. In the boy's category, Eribethe Ndayishimiye was the winner, with Clever Niyomurungi as runner-up and Prince Kwibuka in third place.

Ten-year-old Divine Iradukunda, after becoming the champion in the Under-11 youth category, expressed her gratitude.

"I love cycling, and in the future, I wish to be a coach to help other girls like me ride bicycles," she said.

Her parent, Jeanne Mutuyimana, reflected on the joy of supporting her child and how Iradukunda's happiness extends to convincing other girls that anything is possible as they strive for their dreams.

"I didn't know that she could ride a bicycle, but since I started to support her, it has been a joyful experience. Also, in line with academics, this passion for cycling has created a competitive attitude in her, which is good," Mutuyimana said.

Roger Kabamba, the project manager at Right to Play, emphasized that their talent grooming program for children across different disciplines is a priority, especially for including girls in cycling.

"Giving children a chance to play creates immense hope for them in terms of fostering cooperation and love among them. We are not going to stop; we wish to grow this program into different districts in Rwanda," he said.

In the Under-17 girl's category, Akelyne Nyirirambe was the winner, while Belt Mpano won the boy's category. Kevin Dukuzumuremyi and Maculle Izabayo dominated the boy's and girl's junior categories, respectively.