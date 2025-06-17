Liberia: Commerce Minister Reflects On China's Continued Support to Liberia

The Minister of Commerce & Industry (MoCI), Magdalene Ellen Dagoseh, says the relationship between China and Africa has grown into a dynamic partnership that is built on shared goals. Minister Dagoseh noted that the China-Africa relationship continues to produce significant progress in development cooperation through infrastructure, trade, capacity building and exchange in technology.

She said Liberia is proud to be a long-standing partner of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

Minister Dagoseh added that Liberia has seen firsthand benefits of the cooperation that continues to exist between the two countries.

She named the Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf Ministerial Complex and the Fendell Campus of the University of Liberia, among others as testaments of Liberia's partnership with the Government and people of China.

In addition, she said China's scholarships and training programs have already empowered many young Liberians-adding that Liberia looks forward to expanding these exchanges to develop the next generation of scientists, engineers, and leaders.

Speaking in China recently during a seminar organized by the Chongqing Municipal Commission of Commerce, she expressed Liberia's gratitude for China's support in vital areas, including health, education, agriculture, and infrastructure.

"But today is not only about reflecting on progress, it is also about embracing the future," Minister Dagoseh added. She told the gathering that with Africa's youthful population, rich natural resources, and expanding digital economy, the Continent is poised to become a key engine of global growth.

Speaking further, Minister Dagoseh welcomed continued collaboration with China to unlock such potential.

A Ministry of Commerce & Industry release under its Communications Director, Jacob N.B. Parley quotes Minister Dagoseh as saying, China's experience in poverty alleviation, industrialization, and rural development offers valuable lessons-noting that Liberia is eager to draw from the experience, especially in areas like special economic zones, electrification, and modern agriculture, in support of the ARREST Agenda for inclusive development.

Taking into account that effective partnerships extend beyond government, Minister Dagoseh appealed that businesses, academia, and civil society should also be included.

She called for increased Chinese investment in Liberia, not only as commercial players, but as partners in sustainable development- adding that opportunities in renewable energy, agro-processing, manufacturing, and ICT are wide open for joint innovation.