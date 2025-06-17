Liberia: UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 - No Misinterpretation

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations. In this important year, Liberia has been successfully elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2026-2027 term, marking its historic return to the Security Council.

This lays a solid foundation for Liberia to play a greater role on the global stage and to uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter more actively.

However, as H.E. Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia, noted: "We take on this responsibility during global uncertainty,......." At present, unilateralism is prevalent and the international rule of law and international order are under severe impact. How to better uphold the authority of the UN is becoming a shared challenge faced by China, Liberia, and other countries.

For some time, a few countries have deliberately misrepresented and challenged United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758, adopted in 1971, by reviving the so-called "Taiwan's status is undetermined" narrative in an attempt to undermine the legal foundation of the one-China principle.

Such rhetoric not only distorts historical facts but also openly challenges the authority of the UN and the post-World War II international order. It is both absurd and dangerous. In order to right the wrongs, I would like to share some basic facts about the UNGA Resolution 2758.

What is the UNGA Resolution 2758?

On October 25, 1971, the 26th Session of the United Nations General Assembly adopted with an overwhelming majority the resolution titled "Restoration of the lawful rights of the People's Republic of China in the United Nations", which became Resolution 2758.

The full text of the resolution reads as follows: The General Assembly, Recalling the principles of the Charter of the United Nations, Considering that the restoration of the lawful rights of the People's Republic of China is essential both for the protection of the Charter of the United Nations and for the cause that the United Nations must serve under the Charter,

Recognizing that the representatives of the Government of the People's Republic of China are the only lawful representatives of China to the United Nations and that the People's Republic of China is one of the five permanent members of the Security Council,

Decides to restore all its rights to the People's Republic of China and to recognize the representatives of its Government as the only legitimate representatives of China to the United Nations, and to expel forthwith the representatives of Chiang Kai-shek from the place which they unlawfully occupy at the United Nations and in all the organizations related to it.

1976th plenary meeting, 25 October 1971.

On November 15, 1971, the delegation of the People's Republic of China attended the United Nations General Assembly for the first time and was warmly welcomed. Permanent representatives from 57 countries took turns delivering speeches to extend their greetings, reflecting the will of the people of the world.

How did the UNGA Resolution 2758 come about?

China's status as a founding member of the U.N. and a permanent member of the Security Council was affirmed when the U.N. Charter was drafted in 1945. At that time, the official name of China was the Republic of China ( ROC ). However, shortly thereafter, a civil war broke out in China, and in 1949, the Chinese people, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, overthrew the ROC government, renamed the country the People's Republic of China, and established the Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China.

It was the replacement of the old government by the new one, while China, as a subject of international law, stayed unchanged; and China's sovereignty and inherent territorial boundaries stayed unchanged. Thus, the government of the People's Republic of China naturally and fully enjoys and exercises China's sovereignty, including sovereignty over the Taiwan region.

In November 1949, Zhou Enlai, the then-Premier of the Government Administration Council of the Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China, sent a telegram to the U.N. Secretary General and the President of the 4th UNGA, stating that the reactionary government of the Chinese Nationalist Party had lost all legal and factual grounds to represent the Chinese people and demanding that the U.N. immediately revoke all rights of the delegation of the Government of the ROC to continue representing the Chinese people at the U.N. However, the United States and some Western countries strongly obstructed it and deliberately set up obstacles, resulting in the prolonged illegal occupation of the seat by the Chiang Kai-shek clique. Hence, the People's Republic of China carried out a long-term and arduous struggle to restore its lawful seat at the U.N.

With the international landscape evolving, there had been increasing international understanding and support for the just cause of restoring the lawful seat of the People's Republic of China in the U.N. Eventually, in 1971, Resolution 2758 was adopted at the 26th session of the UNGA, restoring the seat and all the rights of the People's Republic of China in the U.N.

3. What is the status of the UNGA Resolution 2758?

The adoption of the UNGA Resolution 2758 in 1971 is a significant event in the diplomatic history of the People's Republic of China, the history of the U.N., and the history of the post-World War ll international relations.

The Resolution resolved once and for all the question of the representation of the whole of China, including Taiwan, in the United Nations as a political, legal and procedural issue. It made clear that there is only one China in the world and that Taiwan is not a country but a part of China.

It also made clear that there is only one seat of China in the United Nations, and the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal representative, precluding "two Chinas" or "one China, one Taiwan."

The adoption of the UNGA Resolution 2758 has also had broad and far-reaching political impacts on the practice of international relations, particularly by establishing the one-China principle as a fundamental norm of international relations and a widely recognized consensus within the international community.

To date, 183 countries, including Liberia, have established and developed diplomatic relations with China on the basis of the one-China principle. In August 2005, Liberia's National Transitional Legislative Assembly adopted a resolution reaffirming the commitment to upholding the one China policy, pledging that Liberia would adhere to the UNGA Resolution 2758.

In October 2006, Liberia's 52nd Legislature adopted a new resolution reaffirming the previous one, which was formally signed by the then-Vice President H.E. Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. and the then-Speaker of House of Representatives Edwin Melvin Snowe, Jr. of the Republic of Liberia.

It was jointly resolved by the Liberia's 52nd Legislature that:

The Government of Liberia shall take no action either directly or indirectly to undermine the already cordial diplomatic ties subsisting between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Liberia.

The Government of Liberia shall not conduct any official business in any form with the Taiwan authority.

The National Legislature in keeping with its oversight responsibility over the Executive branch of government shall act in concert with its committees on foreign relations of the both Houses to ensure the coordination and fostering of diplomatic polices consistent with UN Resolution 2758 of 25th October, 1971.

Liberia thus became the first country in the world to affirm its commitment to the one-China principle through domestic legislation. On this basis, China-Liberia relations have made significant progress.

Facts have repeatedly proven that the UNGA Resolution 2758 brooks no challenge to its legitimacy, validity, and authority. Any attempts to hollow out the one-China principle or distort the UNGA Resolution 2758 have no place in the international community. For a long time, China and Liberia have steadfastly supported each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns.

Looking ahead, China is willing to continue working with Liberia to resolutely uphold international fairness and justice in multilateral platforms including the UN Security Council, practice true multilateralism, jointly safeguard the authority of the UNGA Resolution 2758, and defend the outcomes of World War II and the postwar international order.