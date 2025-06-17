Namibia: Youth Orchestra Gives Life to Namibian Fairy-Tale

"I wanted to compose something that brings out Namibian stories and reminds us of who we are."

This is what Namibian composer Eslon Hindundu says about his latest work, 'Otjihambarere, a Namibian Fairy Tale', which will premiere at the 2025 National Youth Orchestra Festival.

The performance will take place on 20 and 21 June at the National Theatre of Namibia (NTN).

The piece will be brought to life by young Namibian musicians and conductors, marking a first-of-its-kind production.

Hindundu says 'Otjihambarere', which means 'fairy-tale' in Otjiherero, is a tribute to Namibia's culture, storytelling traditions, and sense of unity.

He drew inspiration from his childhood in the village, where hearing traditional stories was a daily part of life, he says.

"I used to hear so many Otjihembarere (fairy-tales) around the campfire with my grandparents and uncles," he recalls.

"These are precious memories reminding us of our identity and culture."

Concerned that the oral tradition of storytelling is fading in urban Namibia, Hindundu sought to revive its beauty and cultural value using music.

The Youth Ochestras of Namibia's children set the foundation for the work, writing their own fairy-tales.

Hindundu says the experience was pure magic.

"The children gave me the blueprint for this work. I was surprised by how imaginative they were. We pushed them, but the stories are theirs. This work is built on their imagination."

Themed 'Storytelling through Music', the Youth Orchestra Festival will this year bring together more than 100 young musicians, aged between eight and 28 years, from across Namibia.

The young musicians are guided by professional musicians from the Radio Symphony Orchestra Berlin, organised by the German Embassy and conducted by Christian Ludwig and Hindundu himself.

Hindundu explains that it is highly significant to open the festival with his work.

"It's a wonderful honour for me as a Namibian composer, especially knowing that the music will be performed by Namibian children who represent the whole nation. It gives me such great hope for the future of contemporary music in Namibia and for the creative sector as a whole."

The highlight of the gala concerts will be the performance of 'Otjihambarere' live, with a guest performance by St Patrick's School Choir from Omomas in the Kalkrand district.

For Hindundu, the core message of 'Otjihambarere' is togetherness and love.

"When we stand united as a nation and interlock our fingers, we are invincible. I hope the audience feels Namibian pride and has felt the depth of our tales through music."