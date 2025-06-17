Namibia: Zambezi to Host Heroes Day As Nation Reflects On Road to Freedom

17 June 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Exective director of information and communication technology Audrin Mathe on Tuesday announced that the Zambezi region will host this year's 35th commemoration of Heroes Day.

The day is observed annually on 26 August, remembering the start of Namibia's liberation struggle at Omugulugwombashe in the Omusati region in 1966.

"The day serves as a reminder for all Namibians to reflect on the sacrifices made in pursuit of freedom and independence," Mathe said.

He said the official event traditionally takes place in a different region every year.

The event will be live-streamed on the ministry's social media platforms and broadcasted on national television and radio in all languages, Mathe said.

The Oshikoto region hosted the official event last year.

