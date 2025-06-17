Namibia: Miss Namibia Ups the Stakes With Bigger Prizes, Bigger Vision

The Miss Namibia Organisation (MNO) has announced an enhanced prize package for the 2025 Miss Namibia winner, with the titleholder expected to walk away with rewards valued at almost a million Namibia dollars.

This includes a brand-new vehicle and fully furnished house to keep, cash rewards, and an array of sponsored fashion, wellness and lifestyle prizes.

In a historic first, the winner will receive a fully furnished home valued at N$750 000. The house forms part of a three-year partnership between the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), MNO and the National Housing Enterprise (NHE), aimed at empowering young Namibian women through sustainable and meaningful rewards.

The house will be situated in one of NHE's new developments, such as Ondangwa, Omuthiya, Okakarara, Mariental or Katima Mulilo and depending on availability at the time of handover.

Under this agreement, the NHE has committed to awarding one new house annually to the reigning Miss Namibia for the duration of the contract.

NHE chief executive Gisbertus Mukulu says the partnership is a step towards making housing accessible.

"By supporting Miss Namibia and the Win a House initiative, we are showing that affordable housing is not just a basic need, it's a tool for economic empowerment and social inclusion," says Mukulu.

NBC board chairperson Lazarus Jacobs echoes the sentiment, saying the initiative represents a shift in how public institutions can work together.

"We are merging national pride with national development. Giving a home to Miss Namibia is a statement about the value of young women in leadership and their role in shaping Namibia's future."

This year's prize pool is not static; as more sponsors come on board, the total value is expected to grow. One of the most symbolic pledges came from Ondonga King Fillemon Shuumbwa, who promised a heifer and N$30 000 to the MNO.

Miss Namibia and NBC spokesperson Beaulah Boois-Beukes emphasises that the prize structure is both celebratory and strategic.

"The prizes and benefits awarded to Miss Namibia, and the top 10 finalists, are strategic tools that empower her to fulfil her duties as a national ambassador," says Boois-Beukes. "They equip her to advocate for social issues and represent Namibia with confidence."

Each of the top 10 finalists will receive a monetary reward and access to personal development training such as grooming, public speaking and mentorship.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

MNO chief executive Umbi Karuaihe-Upi confirms that the current Miss Namibia also receives a N$3 000 monthly stipend and extensive support.

"We want to encourage the youth and women to break barriers and become the best versions of themselves," she says.

The Miss Teen Namibia prize package has also grown. While smaller than that of Miss Namibia, it now includes academic support.

"We are in discussions for a tertiary scholarship for the Miss Teen winner," Karuaihe-Upi notes.

Last year's teen queen, Oriana Ribeiro, received a scholarship from First National Bank Namibia and is currently studying finance in Thailand. She also signed a N$15 000 monthly deal with the Electoral Commission of Namibia.

Miss Namibia 2025 finalist Tuwilika Andreas says the enhanced prizes are a game-changer. "The opportunities that come with the title are powerful tools for creating real impact," she says.

Johanna Swartbooi, another finalist, adds: "The support from sponsors and the Namibian people has been invaluable. I'm honoured to be part of this organisation, giving me a platform to serve and inspire fellow creative entrepreneurs and our nation to boldly pursue their dreams, as I do mine. I'm honoured to be part of this organisation's incredible growth as we build a legacy of empowered female leaders."

Miss Namibia 2025 and Miss Teen Namibia 2025 will be crowned on 18 and 19 July, respectively, at the Ongwediva Trade Fair Queens Hall. Tickets are available via Webtickets and Model Pick n Pay stores nationwide.