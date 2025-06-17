Malawi: Rayoni Holdings Strikes Landmark Aircraft Deal, Poised to Boost Malawi's Aviation and Foreign Exchange Earnings

Malawi's aviation and investment landscape is set for a significant transformation following a major development involving a local company, Rayoni Holdings Limited, which has entered into an international leasing and resale agreement for four Airbus aircrafts. The aircrafts are currently owned by firms based in Dubai and Dublin (Ireland) and are expected to be registered in Malawi.

According to the company's founder and CEO, Dr. Anthony John Mukumbwa, the aircraft will be leased out and sold to clients primarily across Africa. This bold move positions Malawi as an emerging player in the continent's aviation value chain.

"We plan to register the aircraft in Malawi. From here, we will lease and sell them to operators across Africa. This creates a sustainable business model that not only benefits us as a company but also the nation through revenue generation and enhanced visibility in aviation markets," said Dr. Mukumbwa.

Currently, Rayoni Holdings is awaiting a certification from the Malawi Civil Aviation Authority (MCAA), which will give the green light for operations to commence.

In preparation, a delegation of officials from Malawi's aviation oversight body has already traveled to China, where the aircraft are stationed, to conduct physical inspections and verify that the planes meet all international safety and operational standards.

This development is expected to have far-reaching economic benefits:

Foreign Exchange Inflows: By operating as a regional hub for aircraft leasing and sales, Rayoni Holdings could help bring in much-needed foreign currency through cross-border transactions with African clients.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Job Creation: The establishment of aircraft operations within Malawi will create employment opportunities in maintenance, logistics, legal, and aviation support services.

Capacity Building: The initiative could contribute to skills transfer in aircraft management, certification, and international aviation logistics, potentially inspiring the next generation of Malawian aviation professionals.

Boost to the Investment Image of Malawi: The involvement of foreign aircraft owners and the ambition to operate within global aviation standards could attract additional investors looking at Malawi as a logistics and aviation hub.

With many African nations expanding their domestic and regional flight routes, the demand for cost-effective, ready-to-fly aircraft has surged. Rayoni Holdings' move to tap into this market is timely and could position Malawi as a key facilitator of aircraft acquisition across the continent.

As the company awaits certification, industry observers are keenly watching the next steps. If successful, Rayoni Holdings may become a trailblazer in putting Malawi on the map for aviation commerce and innovation.