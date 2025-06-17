Zimbabwe: Top Zim Basketball Ref Shines. . .Locals Call for Recognition

16 June 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Judith Nyuke

Top Zimbabwe and Federation of International Basketball Association (FIBA) international referee, Annie Joyce Muchenu continues to shine on the big stage as she officiated at the Basketball Africa League (BAL) final between Al Ahly Tripoli of Libya and Petro de Luanda of Angola in Pretoria over the weekend.

The BAL final is the most watched and top fixture on the African continent.

This was history in the making by a Zimbabwean woman, not as a spectator or a support act, but as the lead arbiter, presiding over the fixture.

Local basketball circles have heaped praises on Muchenu while calling for greater recognition for her efforts in raising the country's flag high.

Her union with basketball saw her starting as a player in Harare before transitioning to referee in a local league that hardly saw women blowing the whistle.

Muchenu's passion, grit, discipline, and self belief in the sport, saw her rise from local league duties to earning her FIBA certification and now to the top of African basketball.

Al Ahli Tripoli of Libya produced a dominant performance to beat Petro de Luanda of Angola 88-67.

Though the defending champions threatened at crucial stages, the league debutants dominated this match from the beginning as they went on to be crowned champions in front of a loud crowd.

