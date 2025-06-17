- Sudan's Ambassador to Iran, Abdul Aziz Hassan Salih, has confirmed that the Sudanese community in Iran is fine and that there are no injuries among them as a result of the ongoing events there.

Ambassador Salih explained, in a statement to the Sudan News Agency (SUNA), that the embassy has developed a plan to evacuate community members wishing to leave, in coordination with the relevant authorities in he both countries. He added that the plan would be implemented for those wishing to leave, with the help of the Iranian authorities, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sudanese embassies in some countries in the region, and the Sudanese Expatriates Affairs Authority. He stated that the mission has informed all members of the community of this plan.

Ambassador Abdul Aziz Hassan Salih expressed his thanks to His Excellency General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, President of the Sovereignty Council and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, for his concern and follow-up of the community's situation. He also expressed his thanks to Dr. Kamil Idris, Prime Minister, for his contact with the embassy and his concern for the community and the embassy, which has had a significant impact on their well-being.

The ambassador Salih also appreciated the Prime Minister's directives and affirmed his follow-up and support for the embassy's evacuation plan for nationals.