Namibia: Parents Urged to Prioritise Child Safety

The Namibian Police have urged parents and guardians to remain vigilant and take proactive steps to protect their children during the school holiday.

With schools officially closed on Friday, police emphasise the importance of vigilance and proactive measures to safeguard children's well-being during this time.

Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi highlighted in a statement the shared responsibility between parents, the police and the community in protecting children from harm. "Supervise children closely especially in public spaces that are often crowded and always know your child's whereabouts. Teach them safety measures, including road safety, stranger awareness, and the importance of staying in familiar and well-lit areas. Alert them on pick up safety to arrange safe, confirmed pick up times and locations and ensure they know who to call during an emergency," she advised.

With the holiday expected to bring increased movement across the country, Shikwambi urged motorists to ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy before setting out.

"Observe speed limits, wear seatbelts, never drive under the influence of intoxicating substances, stay alert when overtaking, watch your blind spot, observe pedestrians crossing the roads, avoid distractions when driving and have emergency contact numbers close in case of need." Shikwambi also cautioned the public to remain vigilant against scams when sharing personal or financial details with unfamiliar individuals as they frequently target individuals during the holiday season.

She reemphasised the importance of staying vigilant about one's belongings, maintaining awareness of your surroundings and steering clear of dimly lit or unfamiliar areas, particularly at night.

"By working together as a community, we can create a safe environment for everyone, including our children to enjoy the school holidays," she stated.