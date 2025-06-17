Egypt: U Consumer Finance Gets Nod to List On EGX Without Offering Shares

The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) has approved the listing of U Consumer Finance on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX)

The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) has approved the listing of U Consumer Finance--formerly known as valU and a subsidiary of EFG Holding--on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), without the need for a public or private offering or a capital increase. The announcement was made on June 10th.

This marks the first time a company in Egypt will enter the stock market through a dividend-based ownership expansion mechanism, a new legal path proposed by EFG Holding and approved by the FRA. The move allows the conversion of indirect ownership into direct shareholder stakes, enabling trading on the EGX while broadening the investor base.

U Consumer Finance will become the first consumer finance firm to list on the EGX, reinforcing the FRA's goal to deepen Egypt's capital markets by integrating non-banking financial institutions (NBFIs).

Key Takeaways

The innovative listing method--bypassing traditional IPO or private placement structures--aims to boost transparency, governance, and access to capital in the fast-growing fintech and financial services sector. It may also set a precedent for other NBFIs looking to go public with lower friction and broader shareholder inclusion. EFG Holding's strategy provides a template for flexible market access, leveraging dividend distribution as a tool to transition company ownership structures and facilitate stock market entry. The move aligns with broader efforts to diversify financial products and increase retail and institutional participation in the EGX.