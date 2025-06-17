Egypt: Lyrise Bridges Global Ai Talent Gap With North African Engineers

LyRise uses large language models (LLMs) to match AI-focused job descriptions with vetted engineers across emerging markets

Unlike broader tech talent platforms like Toptal, Andela, or Turing, LyRise is purpose-built for AI roles

Revenue is generated through commission-based pricing, aligned with client success, and structured for recurring income

Egyptian startup LyRise is tackling a critical global challenge: the growing demand for AI talent in developed markets versus the underutilisation of skilled professionals in regions like North Africa. Founded by Mohamed Mostafa Hassan, the startup uses large language models (LLMs) to match AI-focused job descriptions with vetted engineers across emerging markets.

LyRise started as a talent-matching platform and later launched Plug-n-Hire, an AI-powered HR assistant that automates sourcing, testing, and hiring of AI professionals. Unlike broader tech talent platforms like Toptal, Andela, or Turing, LyRise is purpose-built for AI roles, focusing on faster, more affordable, and inclusive hiring processes.

Its curated talent pool--mainly from Egypt, Nigeria, and Kenya--serves startups and SMEs in the US, UK, and Europe, typically those with AI budgets above $3,000 per month. Revenue is generated through commission-based pricing, aligned with client success, and structured for recurring income.

Key Takeaways

As North American and European companies struggle with high AI hiring costs and limited supply, LyRise is building a niche by unlocking high-quality talent from regions historically overlooked due to language, geography, or lack of access. By combining a mission-driven focus with AI automation tools, LyRise helps eliminate inefficiencies in traditional hiring pipelines. Its use of AI agents for screening and matching allows companies to bypass lengthy recruitment cycles while also empowering underrepresented engineers to access global opportunities. The startup is funded through a blend of investment, grants, and accelerator programmes, and is reinvesting earnings into platform and infrastructure development. It plans to expand into Gulf markets, continuing its strategy of connecting overlooked technical talent with growing global demand for AI skills. As AI adoption surges across industries, LyRise's model offers a scalable and socially inclusive path forward, positioning the company at the intersection of talent innovation, global equity, and next-generation hiring infrastructure.