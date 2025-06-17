Tanzania: Govt Empowers Extension Officers to Boost Cashew Production

Mtwara — THE government has launched a strategic training programme for agricultural extension officers under the Building a Better Tomorrow (BBT) Initiative to enhance their capacity in supporting cashew farmers with modern knowledge and technologies.

The initiative, coordinated by the Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (TARI) through its Naliendele Centre in collaboration with the Cashewnut Board of Tanzania (CBT), aims to increase national cashew production to 700,000 tonnes by the 2025/2026 season and improve farmers' livelihoods.

Speaking during a training session held in Masasi District, Mtwara Region, Mr Stanislaus Lilai, a Research Officer with TARINaliendele, said the training is focused on building the officers' expertise in pest identification, disease control, and the proper use of pesticides.

"We have organised this training to help extension officers effectively identify pests and diseases and apply appropriate pesticides and control methods," Mr Lilai said.

He added that officers are also trained on the importance of using protective clothing when handling chemicals, to ensure their own safety while working in the field.

Beyond pest control, the officers are being equipped with practical teaching skills, including how to conduct field demonstrations and training sessions for farmers--critical tools to transfer knowledge to cashew growers across key production zones.

The extension officers praised the government for initiating the training, noting that it enhances their ability to meet farmers' needs more effectively.

"We are very grateful for this training. It strengthens our capacity and updates us on new technologies and proper pest management techniques," said Neema Christopher, an extension officer from Masasi District.

Senior Agriculture Officer with the Cashewnut Board of Tanzania, Mr Geoffrey Mwalembe, noted that the trained officers under the BBT Initiative are expected to support cashew growers by sharing improved farming techniques to increase yields and quality.

He reaffirmed the government's ambition to raise cashew production to 700,000 tonnes by the 2025/2026 season, as part of a broader strategy to increase exports and enhance the country's economic growth.

"Increasing cashew production is not only about achieving tonnage targets, but also about transforming farmers' incomes and boosting the country's export revenue," he said.

According to CBT data, Tanzania produced 528,260 tonnes of cashews in the 2024/2025 season, earning more than 1.52 trillion/- from exports.

The BBT training programme marks a significant step in ensuring that farmers are adequately supported through well-informed and equipped extension officers, ultimately contributing to the sustainable growth of the cashew sub-sector.