Tanzania: 'Advance Judicial Reforms'

Samia tasks CJ Masaju to ensure justice prevails

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has sworn in Mr George Masaju as Tanzania's new Chief Justice, tasking him to uphold justice for all citizens and to continue advancing reforms in the judiciary.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony held at the Chamwino State House in Dodoma on Sunday, President Samia reminded Chief Justice Masaju of his noble responsibility to ensure justice prevails across the country.

"The expectations of Tanzanians are high. They want to see the judiciary continue to uphold justice both within our borders and beyond," President Samia said.

She also called upon all judges across the country to remain committed to delivering justice impartially and efficiently. Tanzanians, she noted, are eager to witness further progress in the judiciary beyond what has already been achieved.

"Buildings, human resources, systems and other components of the judiciary must continue to be developed," she added, underlining her administration's commitment to supporting ongoing projects within the judicial system.

President Samia assured Chief Justice Masaju that the government will continue to collaborate with the judiciary to ensure that all planned projects are successfully completed. She reaffirmed her pledge, first made during her maiden speech to Parliament on April 22, 2021, to elevate Tanzania's judiciary to global standards.

She also instructed the new Chief Justice to ensure the continued implementation of the recommendations from the Criminal Justice Reform Commission.

"Go and review what has been implemented and what is pending, and find ways to ensure those reforms are carried out so that justice is truly served," she directed.

Also read: Samia begins Mwanza, Simiyu tour to launch key projects

Mr Masaju becomes Tanzania's ninth Chief Justice and the first to be sworn in at the Chamwino State House since the judiciary's operations were officially relocated to the nation's capital.

In her farewell remarks to outgoing Chief Justice Professor Ibrahim Juma, President Samia praised his exemplary leadership and collaborative efforts in implementing meaningful judicial reforms.

"You have spearheaded various infrastructure projects and initiated performance reforms that will continue even after your departure. You have written history and leave behind a lasting legacy," the president said.

Recalling her visit to the judiciary's newly launched building in Dodoma, President Samia described a technologically advanced basement room equipped with modern ICT infrastructure, capable of monitoring court proceedings across the country in real time.

"The room operates like a cinema; it allows real-time viewing of all court proceedings nationwide. For instance, if a case is adjourned in Mwanza, you can see it instantly," she said, adding that the facility ranks second in the world in terms of size.

She further noted that Prof Juma's tenure saw an increase in the number of judges, contributing to greater court efficiency. She also commended him for fostering strong cooperation between the judiciary and other branches of government, including Parliament and the Executive.

"I am even considering awarding him a medal for his exceptional service," President Samia said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa congratulated Mr Masaju on his appointment and expressed confidence in continued fruitful cooperation.

He also paid tribute to outgoing CJ Prof Juma, noting, "We worked closely during your entire tenure and achieved a lot together for the advancement of our judiciary. Though you retire from public service, we still value your wisdom and wish you the best."

Mr Majaliwa also applauded President Samia for her continued efforts in advancing national development, including major infrastructure projects like the Msalato International Airport and the Kigongo-Busisi Bridge in Mwanza.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"As your assistants, we remain committed to executing our duties to help you achieve your goals," he added.

Also read: Justice Aboud concludes historic term at African Court

Meanwhile, Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Tulia Ackson, also congratulated Chief Justice Masaju and assured him of the Parliament's cooperation in line with the Constitution.

She stressed the importance of public understanding of the separation of powers between the three arms of government--the Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary.

"It is time for all citizens to understand the distinct responsibilities of each branch of government. The judiciary interprets the law, the Parliament makes laws and the Executive implements them," she explained.